Rams Add Intriguing Edge Prospect Following Conclusion of Training Camp
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The Los Angeles Rams added another edge rusher to their rotation on Friday by signing Virginia’s Daniel Rickert. On Thursday, the Rams concluded training camp and will begin the preseason next week.
It’s very likely that Rickert is just another body for the preseason, but in the best-case scenario, he earns a spot on the practice squad or puts out good tape that he can send to other teams.
Rickert had a six-year collegiate career, appearing in 57 games with 37 starts. He played the first five years of his career at Tennessee Tech before transferring to Virginia last season. At Virginia last season, Rickert had 36 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble.
Last season, Rickert ranked second on Virginia’s defense in pressures with 37. He finished the season with a 73.1 overall defense grade via PFF.
In 2024 at Tennessee Tech, Rickert earned the Robert Hill Johnson Award, which is the program’s highest honor. The award has been given out every year since 1952 and is selected each year by a vote of members of the Tech football team.
According to PFF, Rickert had 34 pressures, which led Tennessee Tech. Among FBS and FCS players with at least 400 defensive snaps, Rickert’s 84.0 overall defense grade ranked 29th. He also showed some versatility over his final two years, playing some snaps in coverage.
It’s certainly going to be difficult for Rickert to make the roster. The Rams are already deep on the edge with Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson behind Myles Garrett and Byron Young. Those players also had a very impressive training camp and will be ahead of Rickert in the system.
With that said, Rickert should be able to compete with players like Tomon Fox, Keir Thomas, Eddie Walls, Wesley Bailey, and Darryl Peterson III. The Rams will likely keep at least two of those players on the practice squad and Rickert could steal one of those spots.
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Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI