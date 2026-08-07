Biggest Winners and Losers From Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up training camp on Thursday and will now leave Loyola Marymount and head back to Woodland Hills. Throughout training camp, there were a handful of players who impressed while others potentially started falling on the depth chart. Here are the biggest winners and losers from training camp.

Winner: QB Stetson Bennett

There were certainly bigger ‘winners’ during training camp than Stetson Bennett, but it’s hard to find someone who exceeded expectations more than he did. Coming into training camp, some may have expected Ty Simpson to overtake Bennett by the end of the two weeks. That hasn’t been the case at all.

Bennett didn’t finish as strong as he started, but his overall command of the offense consistently garnered praise from the coaching staff. Throughout training camp, he took all of the snaps typically reserved for the backup quarterback. There may have been a lot of attention on the backup quarterback battle, but it wasn’t really a battle at all.

Loser: RB Jarquez Hunter

I’m not sure the Rams know more about Jarquez Hunter now than when they entered training camp. The preseason will be big for Hunter, but very little was said about him the last two weeks. Given some of the roster decisions that the Rams will have to make, Hunter’s spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.

Hunter will need to prove himself in the preseason and should get plenty of reps with the team resting Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. If Hunter doesn’t play well, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams decide to move on.

Winner: WR CJ Daniels

The biggest winner of training camp for the Rams was CJ Daniels. Daniels was drafted in the sixth round back in April and consistently made plays over the last two weeks. There was a lot of excitement around Daniels heading into training camp, but not many would have expected him to do what he did. He developed quite the rapport with Stetson Bennett and made a strong case to carve out a role in the offense.

Daniels will likely be a standout in the preseason, as he'll almost certainly get a ton of reps. If Daniels can continue the momentum that he gained during training camp into the next month, it will be interesting to see how the Rams work him into the wide receiver rotation.

Loser: WR Xavier Smith

Heading into training camp, it was thought that Xavier Smith would have the inside track to the WR3 role in the offense. However, early in training camp, Smith was competing with Kyren Williams as the team’s punt returner.

It’s very possible that Smith retains the punt returner role on special teams. However, if the Rams go to Williams, the value of Smith on the roster decreases. In the same way that the Rams didn’t use Tutu Atwell because of his lack of special teams value, that would also apply to Smith.

Winner: CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Rams had a few standouts in the secondary, and it would be hard not to at least mention Cam Lampkin here. Lampkin certainly made a case for a spot on the roster. With that said, Forbes had a great second week and proved that he can provide quality depth behind Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

Forbes nearly intercepted Ty Simpson twice late last week and then had a pass breakup while covering Davante Adams on Thursday. Heading into his second year in the system, it’s possible Forbes starts to play with a bit more confidence. If Forbes can become more consistent, it creates a good problem for the Rams in the secondary.

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