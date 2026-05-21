Stefon Diggs Could Be Exactly What Rams Offense Still Needs at Wide Receiver

Entering the offseason, it was expected that the Los Angeles Rams could look to add a third wide receiver. The Rams didn’t spend on a wide receiver in free agency and passed on drafting players such as Makai Lemon, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston. With Jauan Jennings still available after the draft, the Rams didn’t show much interest and he ended up signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

While it’s true that the Rams could be moving to more 12 and 13 personnel, they could still use reliable depth at wide receiver. There is a lot of optimism around CJ Daniels who was drafted in the sixth round, but he is still a sixth-round pick.

The Rams have two very good wide receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. However, the depth behind them is questionable.. While Jordan Whittington is going into his third year, he is what he is at this point in his career. Whittington’s ceiling is that of a rotational wide receiver and special teams player. Xavier Smith is also going into his third year. Smith carved out a role on offense in 2025, but he also remains limited. The same can be said about Konata Mumpfield who was inefficient as a rookie, catching 10-of-25 targets.

Back in 2023, the Rams signed Demarcus Robinson in June following OTAs and before the beginning of training camp. For most of the veterans still available in free agency, none of them want to go to OTAs. Many will start getting signed following OTAs and with training camps looming.

It’s at that point when it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams make an addition. One player who would make a lot of sense is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently named Diggs as a perfect fit for the Rams.

“The Ravens could be a fit for Diggs, but I really like him in L.A. alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams,” said Bowen. “Diggs is a natural separator who can line up inside or outside. Plus, he has the toughness to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts, a key element of coach Sean McVay's offense.”

Diggs played a key role last season in helping the New England Patriots make the Super Bowl. While he is 32, Diggs had 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Diggs’ 85 receptions and 1,013 yards led Patriots wide receivers. The next closest players were Mack Hollins with 46 receptions and Kayshon Boutte with 768 yards.

Right now, the Rams are missing a player that can create vertical space. Xavier Smith had some success in this area last year, but this is also where Tutu Atwell had success. Atwell may not have had the stats last year, but he helped create vertical spacing. Back in 2019 and 2020, the Rams offense became condensed without a deep threat. Smith can do it and Terrance Ferguson has some speed as well. Still, the offense could use a proven player in this area.

While Diggs may not have the speed that he did early in his career, he’s still efficient on deep passes. Diggs caught eight of 11 deep targets for a success rate of 72.7 percent, which led the NFL. His 19.73 yards per route on deep passes also ranked third behind Zay Flowers and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The biggest hurdle with Diggs would be getting him to take a smaller role than he’s been used to throughout his career. At best, he’d be the third option in the offense and be a rotational player as the Rams also look to utilize heavier tight end packages. This is why he left the Buffalo Bills after 2023.

Diggs had a target share of 19.9 percent last season. The third wide receiver on the Rams hasn’t had that high of a target share since at least 2021 when Odell Beckham Jr. had a target share of 17.3 percent. Beckham’s was also high because of Robert Woods’ ACL injury.

If the Rams can sell Diggs on competing for another Super Bowl after falling short last season, it’s something that could make sense. That’s still a big question, though, given Diggs’ history. Would he be okay taking on a smaller role and fitting in with a “we not me” mentality.

From a football perspective, Diggs is a perfect fit. The Rams have built a roster capable of winning the Super Bowl, but they still lack reliable wide receiver depth. Even if Diggs isn’t the player that he once was, he’s still an upgrade over Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield as a proven player and vertical threat.

The depth behind Adams and Nacua still feels like an uncertainty heading into OTAs and training camp. Adding a player like Diggs on a one-year deal would help raise the floor of the offense while giving the Rams reliable depth as they head into training camp.

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