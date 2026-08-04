Rams' Tight End Depth Faces Early Test After Davis Allen Injury

The Los Angeles Rams have managed to stay relatively healthy as they head into the second week of training camp. Most of the injuries that the Rams have had thus far have been management and the team being extra cautious. The only true injury they’ve had is Justin Dedich, who injured his hand before the team arrived at Loyola Marymount.

However, tight end Davis Allen has missed the last four training camp practices and head coach Sean McVay shed some light on the situation during his Monday press conference.

Sean McVay Provides Update on Davis Allen's Injury

“He's got a little soft tissue [problem], like a quad. We'll be day-to-day with him, week-to-week, but we'll give him some time,” said McVay. “You don't want to rush him back. He's played a lot of football and it'll give some of these other tight ends an opportunity to get snaps that they wouldn't otherwise, but Davis is going to be a big part of what we do this year.”

While the Rams will miss Allen on the field, the tight end position is one where the team at least has some depth. Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Tyler Higbee lead the group while the Rams drafted Max Klare in the second round back in April.

Still, Allen is a player who will be missed and it sounds like he’ll be out for at least a couple of weeks. Allen is a fourth-year player and started off strong last season, scoring two touchdowns in the season’s first two games. He finished with a career-high 24 catches and 208 yards. Both numbers were more than his previous two seasons combined.

Why Davis Allen Is Important to the Rams' Offense

As the Rams head into the 2026 season, there is speculation that the offense could lean heavily into 12 and 13 personnel. That makes having depth at the tight end position that much more important. When the Rams utilized 12 and 13 personnel last season, Allen played a big role in that. After playing 50 percent or more of the offensive snaps in the first six games, Allen had eight such games after Week 7.

While Allen didn’t have a lot of production in the passing game, he played an important role as a blocker. Only Kyle Pitts had more run-blocking snaps after Week 7. This is where Allen had most of his impact in the offense.

The Rams will hope to get Allen back healthy before Week 1 when they travel to Australia to play the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately, the Rams have depth at the position to get by at tight end for now. With that said, getting Allen back before the start of the regular season will be important for the team to implement its 13-personnel packages as planned.

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