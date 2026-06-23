Rams Training Camp: Dates, Practice Schedule, and Joint Sessions

The Los Angeles Rams completed OTAs earlier this month and head coach Sean McVay canceled the team’s minicamp period. With minicamp canceled, the next time the Rams will be in action will be at training camp.

On Monday, the NFL announced each team’s training camp report date as well as any joint practices. For the Rams, veterans and rookies will both report on July 25 and are set to host joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Here’s everything we know about Rams training camp.

Where Do the Rams Hold Training Camp?

For a third consecutive year, the Rams will hold training camp at Loyola Marymount University. The Rams previously held training camp at UC Irvine, but moved to Loyola Marymount in 2024 because it’s closer to their permanent facility in Woodland Hills. Loyola Marymount and the Rams have also partnered to create internships and other opportunities for students.

When Do the Rams Start Training Camp?

The NFL announced on Monday that veterans and rookies will report to training camp for the Rams on July 25. That will give the Rams a little over 4.5 weeks before their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 15.

What Practices Are Open to Fans?

Over the past several years, the Rams have made several practices available to fans that include player meet and greets and other special giveaways.

Monday, July 27 | Gates open: 2:45 p.m. | Practice starts: 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29 | Gates open: 11:45 a.m. | Practice starts: 12:55 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1 | Gates open: 2:45 p.m. | Practice starts: 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2 | Gates open: 10:15 a.m. | Practice starts: 11:40 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 3 | Gates open: 11:45 a.m. | Practice starts: 12:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | Gates open: 3:00 p.m. | Practice starts: 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6 | Gates open: 3:00 p.m. | Practice starts: 4:15 p.m.

Will the Rams Have Joint Practices?

The Rams will host two joint practices this summer. While the Rams won’t play the Cowboys in the preseason, the two teams have made it a tradition to practice with each other during training camp. The Cowboys host their training camp in Oxnard, so it's an arrangement that makes sense for both teams.

Last year, the Rams and Saints held a joint practice. With the two teams playing each other in Week 2 of the preseason, they’ll hold a joint practice once again this season.

Dallas Cowboys, August 11

New Orleans Saints, August 20

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