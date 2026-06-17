Sean McVay’s Latest Decision Shows the Rams Are Focused on the Bigger Picture

At this point in the summer, most teams around the NFL are beginning mandatory minicamp. However, the Los Angeles Rams are not one of those teams. Last week, head coach Sean McVay announced to the team that the Rams would be cancelling minicamp and breaking until training camp in July following OTAs.

Ever since McVay became the head coach of the Rams, the team has taken a nontraditional approach to things. The Rams were one of the first teams that started not playing their starters at all in the preseason. Traditionally, starters played at least a series with increased playing time in each game leading up to Week 1.

While the Rams have typically had minicamp, McVay opted to cancel it this year. McVay didn’t give a reason why, but only told the team’s players that he had canceled the mandatory minicamp that was scheduled for this week. On NFL Live, ESPN’s Ryan Clark weighed in on the team’s decision to cancel minicamp.

“Sean McVay understands that this team is in a Super Bowl window and when you go out and make some of the trades they made this offseason, you are here to win right now,” said Clark. “Sean McVay isn’t making this decision in a bubble, he knows who his team is, he knows how they can start this season, and with that veteran leadership, I’m sure he believes that team will be ready to play.”

"[Sean McVay] knows who his team is. ... With that veteran leadership, I'm sure he believes that that team will be ready to play."@Realrclark25 reacts to Sean McVay canceling the Rams' two-day minicamp 🏈 pic.twitter.com/f2B9nxhbqh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 15, 2026

It’s worth noting that the Rams were not the only team to cancel minicamp. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers canceled theirs as well as a reward for 100 percent participation during OTAs.

Aside from Stafford, who was following his offseason workload plan, the Rams also had 100 percent participation during OTAs. Even Myles Garrett, who didn’t participate in OTAs with the Cleveland Browns, showed up to OTAs with the Rams.

While it may not have been a traditional move, McVay canceling minicamp was the right one. McVay understands that one of the only things that can derail this Rams season is injuries. The most important thing will be to get to Week 1 healthy. That’s also why the Rams typically haven’t played their starters during the preseason.

It’s impossible to avoid injuries completely, but at this point in the offseason program, it’s better to be too safe than have a player suffer a hamstring injury that lingers all summer. Over the past few years, the Rams have had a younger core of players and the installation period has been important. However, those younger players have been in the system for three years at this point and some of the team’s stars such as Davante Adams, Myles Garrett, and Stafford are older and don’t need the extra reps.

Given that the Rams are a more experienced roster and none of the rookies are expected to play a big role, it gives the Rams the ability to cancel minicamp and focus on the reps that matter during training camp when players are able to put on pads.

It may be unconventional, but McVay has always taken a forward-thinking approach to his offseason programs and the preseason. That is no different with this decision as the Rams look to stay as healthy and fresh as possible for when it matters.

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