Rams Bring Back Tutu Atwell in Surprise Trade, Move on From Jarquez Hunter

The Los Angeles Rams have brought back a familiar face at wide receiver in a trade on Thursday. Prior to the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams traded running back Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Trade: Dolphins traded WR Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for RB Jarquez Hunter, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/S7jKSAlXCa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2026

It’s a move that comes as a bit of a surprise. Atwell spent the first five years of his career with the Rams after being selected with the 57th overall pick in 2021. Although Atwell performed well when given opportunities, the Rams never seemed to utilize him to his full capabilities.

Due to his lack of size and limited special teams ability, the Rams haven’t used him often. In five years with the Rams, Atwell had 105 receptions for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns. After signing a fully guaranteed $10 million contract last year, Atwell had just six catches for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Atwell didn’t play or was inactive in seven games. Following the season, the Rams opted not to bring Atwell back, and he signed with the Dolphins.

Heading into the season, the Rams needed some wide receiver depth behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. They didn’t sign veterans such as Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen, limiting their potential options.

With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, Hunter was a surplus at the running back position. Still, it is disappointing to move on from such a promising player. The Rams traded a fourth- and sixth-round pick to move up and take Hunter. While he didn’t play much as a rookie, Hunter was having a good preseason with 103 rushing yards and was graded as the top running back in pass protection via PFF.

Still, his limited value on special teams made his spot on the roster uncertain. Coming into the offseason, Hunter was viewed as a player on the roster bubble. However, after his performance in the preseason, he was making a strong case.

By trading Hunter, the Rams don’t have to give up any draft capital and are able to get experienced depth at a position where they need it. Atwell also gives the Rams a proven vertical threat.

Without speculating too much, it’s also fair to wonder if a Puka Nacua suspension could be coming. Given Atwell’s limited usage in the offense in the past, it’s one of the few explanations that makes sense. Atwell at least understands the system and has filled in for Nacua and Cooper Kupp in the past. In 2024, without Nacua and Kupp, Atwell was one of the featured players in the offense.

The Rams are set to play their final preseason game against the Chargers on Thursday night at 7 p.m. PT.