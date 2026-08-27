What the Tutu Atwell Trade Means for the Rams’ Final 53-Man Roster

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move on Thursday, trading running back Jarquez Hunter for wide receiver Tutu Atwell from the Miami Dolphins. Heading into roster cuts, it was uncertain whether Hunter had done enough to make the 53-man roster after a strong preseason. By acquiring Atwell, the Rams add a familiar face to a position where they have a lot of unproven depth.

Still, that doesn’t make the trade for Atwell any less head-scratching. Atwell had struggled in the Miami Dolphins’ training camp and was seen as a potential cut candidate. He had a tendency to drop passes and wasn’t making an impact as a blocker.

Given that the Rams have traded for Atwell before roster cutdown, it’s fair to say that he’s a safe bet to make the 53-man roster. Still, there is the question of where exactly he fits.

This is a player that the Rams opted not to bring back this past offseason for a reason. He was inactive or didn’t play in seven games last year, playing behind both Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield.

As it stands, it was already expected that the Rams would keep six wide receivers. Those players were:

Puka Nacua

Davante Adams

Jordan Whittington

Konata Mumpfield

CJ Daniels

Xavier Smith

Rams Face Difficult Roster Math at Wide Receiver

While it’s possible that the Rams could keep seven wide receivers, it seems very unlikely. The Rams have kept seven wide receivers in the past, but it was also a season in which they were light at the tight end position. The Rams kept two tight ends on the initial 53-man roster in 2022 so they could keep wide receiver Lance McCutcheon. However, this season, the Rams will need to keep at least five tight ends. From a roster math standpoint, it doesn’t make sense to keep five tight ends and seven wide receivers.

The most likely scenario here is that the Rams end up cutting wide receiver Xavier Smith. With that said, the Rams had Smith playing ahead of Atwell over the back half of last season. Smith may not add as much as a receiver, but he does provide special teams value.

Tutu Atwell Trade Puts Xavier Smith at Risk

There was a point this offseason where Smith looked to be on the roster bubble. The Rams were working Smith and Kyren Williams at punt returner. If the Rams didn’t feel comfortable with Smith as their punt returner, it was fair to wonder where he fit on the roster.

However, after Smith was the team’s punt returner in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and had a 40-yard return, it looked as if he had secured that role. That especially seemed to be the case after the Rams signed Alex Bachman that week and didn’t play Smith against the New Orleans Saints.

With Smith’s limitations as a wide receiver, it’s possible the Rams simply lean on Williams as their punt returner and Atwell becomes the vertical deep threat on offense. Smith would be the only cut candidate at wide receiver as Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield haven’t played at all in the preseason. Additionally, sixth-round pick CJ Daniels has been impressive all training camp.

Keeping Seven Wide Receivers Would Require Another Sacrifice

If the Rams do keep a seventh wide receiver, they would need to make adjustments elsewhere. They could potentially get away with only four cornerbacks as Quentin Lake and Josh Wallace provide versatility. Still, that would leave them very thin in the secondary. They could opt to leave off Wesley Bailey, but after his performance last week, it seems possible that he could get claimed by another team.

Trading for Atwell does create some difficult decisions at roster cutdowns. His experience and knowledge of the offense are valuable, and the Rams clearly traded for him for a reason. Unless the Rams surprise everyone by keeping seven wide receivers, Atwell’s return could leave Smith as the odd man out.

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