5 Things to Watch in Rams’ Preseason Finale vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their final preseason game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the goal for the Rams will be to simply get through the game healthy, there will be plenty to watch. Ty Simpson will look to play well in the preseason finale while others try to make one final impression on the coaching staff. Here are five things to watch on Thursday night against the Chargers.

A Bounce-Back Performance From Ty Simpson

This isn’t to say that Ty Simpson performed poorly against the New Orleans Saints. Despite an unfavorable game script, Simpson still managed to make a few positive plays. However, he should get a more extended look against the Chargers on Thursday night, similar to the opportunity he received in his debut.

Backup quarterback battle aside, the Rams simply want to see Simpson operate the offense comfortably. This will be the Rams’ final chance to see Simpson in live-game action. It’s more important for the Rams to feel good about Simpson and how he’s developed throughout the summer before they start preparing for the regular season.

Wesley Bailey’s Push for a Roster Spot

Following last week’s performance, all eyes will be on Wesley Bailey to see if he can do enough to guarantee his spot on the roster. It’s already going to be difficult to keep him off the final 53 after he had 10 pressures, a sack, and a forced fumble last week. Still, it will be important for Bailey to make his presence felt and have another strong performance.

It’s very possible that the Rams don’t play Bailey as much as they have the last two weeks in case they need to try and sneak him onto the practice squad. However, if Bailey once again gets significant playing time, the Rams will want to see how he follows up his impressive performance from last week.

Continued Strong Play From the Rams' Offensive Line

When it comes to offensive line play during the preseason, it can sometimes look pretty rough. That has not been the case for the Rams. Their offensive line has the highest pass-blocking grade via PFF, and they rank fourth in run blocking. It’s important not to overrate the preseason performance, but it’s encouraging nonetheless.

After signing with the Rams right before the start of the preseason, Bill Murray has played really well at left guard. Murray has been the second-highest-graded offensive lineman according to PFF. Undrafted free agent Austin Blaske has also played well. If the Rams are going to get a good look at Ty Simpson on Thursday night, the offensive line will need to play well.

The Rams' Defense’s Impressive Preseason Run

Through two preseason games, the Rams defense has yet to allow a touchdown. Last week, the defense had eight passes defended and created three turnovers. They have allowed just six points per game, which ranks second in the NFL. The defense has played very well throughout the preseason. Again, it’s only the preseason, but it’s been encouraging to see the depth on defense play so well. The secondary has looked good, and the pass rush has made its presence felt. The Chargers will provide a good challenge for the defense in the preseason finale.

Final Auditions for the 53-Man Roster

Most will be watching Wesley Bailey to see if he locks up his spot on the roster. However, there are others fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad. Dean Connors stood out in the preseason opener but played only six snaps last week. Nick Andersen also took a small step back against the Saints.

You can also look at players such as Al’Zillion Hamilton at cornerback or Brennan Presley at wide receiver. Most of those players will likely end up on the practice squad. However, a strong enough performance could force the Rams to find a spot on the 53-man roster for one of them rather than risk losing that player on waivers during roster cutdowns.

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