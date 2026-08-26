Rams Roster Bubble: The Case For and Against 10 Players Fighting for the Final 53

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their final preseason game on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be one final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make an impact and show why they are deserving of a roster spot or even a place on the practice squad. Here’s a case for and against each player on the bubble.

Running Back

Jarquez Hunter

Case For: Heading into the offseason, there were some questions surrounding Jarquez Hunter and his place on the roster. He didn’t contribute as a rookie and was a healthy scratch in most games. However, Hunter has played well during the preseason. He ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason with 103. More importantly, Hunter is the highest-rated running back in pass blocking via PFF. That matters for head coach Sean McVay when it comes to running back depth.

Case Against: It’s fair to ask where Hunter fits on this roster. He did play some special teams last year, but he is limited there. He’s only played five special teams snaps during the preseason. The Rams have good depth at running back with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. They also seem to value Ronnie Rivers. The only way Hunter sees the field is if Williams or Corum get hurt. His lack of special teams value hurts him.

Dean Connors

Case For: Connors impressed during the first preseason game, scoring two touchdowns and showing his value as a pass-catcher. That value as a pass-catcher is something that the Rams haven’t had at the running back position. Connors is clearly a dynamic player out of the backfield.

Case Against: Against the Saints, Connors only played six snaps on offense. That would seem to signal that the Rams value Connors, but they may be trying to sneak him onto the practice squad. At the end of the day, he’s not quite there in pass protection and doesn’t provide value on special teams. Some may see him as a returner, but it’s not something he’s done since high school.

Wide Receiver

Xavier Smith

Case For: At this point, Xavier Smith looks more like a roster lock than a player on the bubble. With that said, entering training camp, there was some uncertainty about his place on the roster. However, following his 40-yard return against the Chiefs, Smith has seemingly locked up his roster spot. Smith may be limited as a receiver, but his value on special teams and as a returner keeps him on the roster.

Case Against: Smith is limited as a receiver due to his size in the same way that Atwell was. Even still, Atwell may have been better as a route runner. Smith is a vertical threat, but doesn’t provide much over the middle in the intermediate areas. If his only value is special teams as a returner, is that enough to earn a roster spot?

Offensive Line

AJ Arcuri

Case For: You could put Bryce Henderson here as well, but AJ Arcuri has spent four years in the system going between the practice squad and roster. Arcuri’s status on the roster depends on what happens with Alaric Jackson. If Jackson is suspended, the Rams almost have to keep Arcuri as depth. He played well against the Saints with a pass-blocking grade of 85.1. Arcuri may not be someone the Rams want to see on the field, but they may be forced to keep him as depth.

Case Against: The Rams have had Arcuri in the system for four years, and he’s struggled whenever he’s gotten an opportunity. They signed Bryce Henderson this offseason, who has had a good preseason. Austin Blaske may also provide more upside as a developmental player at this point. Arcuri is 29 and likely is what he is.

Beaux Limmer

Case For: Following his rookie season, Limmer may have been favored as someone who could be the future at center. He stepped in and played admirably in place of Jonah Jackson. He’s been in the system for three years and does provide center depth behind Coleman Shelton. After not playing against the Saints, Limmer may be closer to a lock.

Case Against: Against the Chiefs, Limmer played all of his snaps at right guard. With that said, when he played there last year, he struggled. The Rams like versatility on the offensive line, and Limmer is more proven at center. It seems the Rams are cross-training him, but it’s worth wondering how applicable that is during a game.

Edge Rusher

Wesley Bailey

Case For: It may have initially been seen as a long shot for Bailey to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. However, following his performance against the Saints, it’s going to be difficult to keep him off. Bailey had 10 pressures and a forced fumble. If he hits waivers, another team will likely claim him.

Case Against: When it comes to preseason darlings, it can be easy to overrate their performances. At the end of the day, the Rams have depth on the edge. Josaiah Stewart has impressed in training camp and Desjuan Johnson has proven to be playable on the edge. Bailey is a good pass rusher, but has struggled against the run. A depth player also needs to provide some value on special teams, and he hasn’t played there very often during the preseason.

Cornerback

Cam Lampkin

Case For: Heading into the offseason, there were some questions about who would step up behind Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Emmanuel Forbes. While the Rams like Josh Wallace, he is mostly a slot player. Lampkin has been that guy during training camp and had a pass breakup on fourth down against the Saints. The Rams also played him in the slot, showcasing his versatility. That’s a good depth player to have.

Case Against: The Rams lost a promising developmental cornerback in Charles Woods last year during roster cuts. While the Rams would like to keep Lampkin, they may not have the available spots. Wallace is versatile and the Rams can also play Quentin Lake in the slot. It would be a difficult decision, but the Rams may have to try and get Lampkin on the practice squad.

Safety

Tanner Ingle

Case For: Ingle is a lesser version of Nick Scott in the sense that he can hit hard and he’s a contributor on special teams. With that said, his experience on defense is limited. Ingle got some good special teams experience last year and may be someone that Bubba Ventrone wants to keep on the roster.

Case Against: While Ingle provides some value on special teams, he has four career snaps on defense. Is his special teams value high enough to warrant a roster spot? Ingle may be someone that the Rams can get on the practice squad and instead use a roster spot on Bailey or Lampkin.

Defensive Line

Ty Hamilton

Case For: At one point, the Rams may have been very high on Ty Hamilton. They traded up in the 2025 NFL Draft to get him and gave up significant capital to do so. After not playing last week, it appears that Hamilton may be a lock for the roster. It’s possible that, given what the Rams gave up to get him, they take a more patient approach.

Case Against: Hamilton didn’t play well as a rookie and didn’t appear to stand out in the first preseason game against the Chiefs. In the case that Aaron Donald comes back, the Rams will need to make a cut on the defensive line, and that player may have to be Hamilton. As a rookie, Hamilton was graded by PFF as the worst defensive lineman in the NFL among players with at least 125 snaps.

Tim Keenan III

Case For: On most teams, a draft pick would likely be a lock for a roster spot. When the Rams drafted Keenan, he was seen as a potential draft steal and the perfect developmental player at nose tackle. He was excellent in the middle of Alabama’s defensive line and did a lot of the dirty work. That’s a player worth investing in over the next few years.

Case Against: Unfortunately for Keenan, he just hasn’t stood out in the way that many thought he would. Among players with at least 40 snaps in the preseason, Keenan ranks 108th out of 110 defensive linemen via PFF. Keenan may be someone that the Rams can cut and re-sign to the practice squad.

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