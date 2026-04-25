Keagen Trost Selection Shows Rams Trust Warren McClendon at Right Tackle

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams were frequently given an offensive tackle in the first round of mock drafts. Whether it was Spencer Fano or Monroe Freeling, it was thought that the Rams would take someone who could play on the right side as long-term right tackle Rob Havenstein retired.

It wasn’t necessarily the idea of taking a tackle that didn’t make sense. Heading into the season, four of the Rams’ five starters on the offensive line are in the final years of their contracts. The only player under contract beyond 2026 is Alaric Jackson.

However, taking a tackle in the first round should never have been on the table. Both times Havenstein went down with injuries last season, Warren McClendon stepped in and was one of the best right tackles in the NFL. He had the highest pass blocking efficiency and allowed the second-lowest pressure rate.

By taking a right tackle, the Rams were either conceding that McClendon hadn’t been good enough or that they weren’t going to be able to re-sign him. Had the opposite been true, they would have been taking a swing tackle with the 13th overall pick.

As it turns out, the Rams didn’t take a tackle until the third round when they selected Keagen Trost out of Missouri. However, it’s not just when the Rams took a tackle that’s notable. The Rams have taken tackles in the third round in the past with the idea that those players would start. Logan Bruss was taken in the third round in 2022 and both Bobby Evans and Joe Noteboom were taken in the third round in back-to-back drafts.

In Bruss’ case, the idea was that he would start at right guard. When the Rams selected Noteboom, the thought was that he would be the eventual replacement for Andrew Whitworth. Nobody knew how long Rob Havenstein would play for and Bobby Evans could have been a replacement at right tackle.

Both Noteboom and Evans were high-ceiling players with potential upside to eventually start. That was especially the case with Noteboom who was seen as someone who could develop into a high-quality starter.

The same can’t be said with Trost and it shows how much confidence that the Rams have in McClendon. Trost is a high-floor, low-ceiling player at 25 years old after playing seven years in college. His upside is as a swing tackle or backup guard. That’s where his ceiling is capped which isn’t a bad thing.

By taking Trost, the Rams have essentially said that they have confidence in what McClendon displayed last year to be the starter in 2026. Trost simply gives them experienced, versatile depth that they needed coming into the draft. At Missouri, Trost had 32 starts at right tackle, 13 starts at left tackle, and one start at right guard.

Heading into 2026, the focus shifts to McClendon continuing what he put on tape last year. If he continues to perform well, he’ll be a priority when it comes to signing a long-term extension. However, by taking Trost and not a top tackle in the first round or a high-upside tackle with starting ability on Day 2, the Rams have shown that long-term confidence in McClendon.

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