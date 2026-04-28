3 Rams Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams left the 2026 NFL Draft with five new rookies, and that means there are five spots on the roster that could be up for grabs. With rookies added at key positions, this means that there are some veterans on the roster who might be in trouble. Let’s break down three players who may have gotten pushed down the depth chart.

1. WR Konata Mumpfield

While the Rams won’t blame Konata Mumpfield for the loss in the NFC Championship Game, it’s still possible that they believe he could have made a better effort and been strong at the catch point. The plan likely wasn’t to target Mumpfield on 3rd-and-4 with the game on the line, but that’s what happened.

Mumpfield overperformed as a seventh-round rookie, but he was very inefficient. He caught just 10 of his 23 targets. In the sixth round, the Rams drafted CJ Daniels who had a 1.6 percent drop rate and has had a contested catch rate of 75.8 percent over the past three years. Daniels will give the Rams what they have in Mumpfield, but with more strength at the catch point.

2. DL Ty Hamilton

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams traded a future fourth-round pick for Ty Hamilton. Hamilton didn’t see a lot of playing time and got out-muscled when he did see the field. With their final pick, the Rams selected Tim Keenan III who could end up as a steal. Hamilton is more versatile than Keenan, but both are seen as run-stoppers. However,that’s also an area where Hamilton struggled.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Keenan overtake Hamilton on the depth chart and take his spot on the roster. Trading up for Hamilton didn’t make sense at the time, and given the Rams’ shift, the move looks a lot worse now.

3. QB Stetson Bennett

When the Rams drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round in 2023, it was done with the idea that he would be a long-term backup. He could be a ‘set it and forget it’ type player as the backup quarterback.

Bennett has struggled at times in the preseason and has been nothing more than the QB3 on the roster behind Jimmy Garoppolo entering year four. The Rams just drafted Ty Simpson. Simpson will be the team’s backup until he is ready to take over as the starting quarterback. After drafting Simpson, it’s fair to say that the Rams don’t see Bennett as a long-term backup or bridge quarterback that they initially drafted him to be.

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