Biggest Winners, Losers Following Rams' 2026 NFL Draft

Each year, the NFL Draft changes all 32 rosters in the short and long term. New additions mean changes to the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, whether it’s decreasing the roles of some veterans or securing the jobs of others. The Rams also potentially didn’t address a position that some thought they might have. Let’s take a look at which Rams benefited the most from the draft and which were hurt by it the most.

Winner: LB Omar Speights

There was some speculation heading into the draft that the Rams might draft a linebacker early. Had that happened, Omar Speights’ spot next to Nate Landman would have been up for grabs. However, the Rams didn’t add a linebacker until undrafted free agency. Speights’ role is likely safe for 2026, but he’ll need to improve his overall level with Shaun Dolac behind him.

Loser: WR Konata Mumpfield

Konata Mumpfield was a surprise seventh-round pick last year and took snaps from Tutu Atwell. However, Mumpfield was inefficient, catching just 10 of 23 targets. The Rams needed to upgrade over Mumpfield or Jordan Whittington. With the addition of CJ Daniels in the sixth round, he’ll compete with Mumpfield and likely give the Rams more physicality at that spot. Depending on how many receivers the Rams keep, Daniels could push Mumpfield off the roster.

Winner: RB Blake Corum

Prior to the draft, there were rumors circulating that the Rams were interested in trading up for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. Trading up to acquire Love could have given Sean McVay another Todd Gurley at the running back position. However, it likely would have pushed Blake Corum down the depth chart after having a strong 2025 season. The Rams were unable to trade up for Love, leaving Corum as the sidekick to Kyren Williams.

Loser: DL Ty Hamilton

The Rams traded up for Ty Hamilton last year in the fourth round. One year later, they added another run-stopping defensive lineman in Tim Keenan III. The Rams may not move on from Hamilton, but Keenan was a steal in the seventh round as a prototypical nose tackle that eats space in the middle of a defensive line. Hamilton struggled against the run last season and will be competing with Keenan.

Winner: OT Warren McClendon

Heading into the draft, some speculated that the Rams may draft an offensive tackle at 13. They certainly could have if they wanted to with Blake Miller and Monroe Freeling on the board. Instead, the Rams drafted a swing tackle in the third round, showing their confidence in McClendon as their starter going into 2026.

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