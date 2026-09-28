Rams Report Card: Grading Every Position Group From Week 3 Loss to Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Denver Broncos in a close game on Sunday Night Football. While they lost, they didn’t necessarily play poorly. “They outgained the Broncos by 225 yards and still lost.. Since 2024, teams that outgain their opponents by 225 yards are 34-2. It was a winning effort that came up short because of a few timely mistakes. Let’s grade each position group’s performance.

Matthew Stafford: B-

The Rams don’t have a chance at the end of the game without Matthew Stafford. At the same time, Stafford has to get a knock for his pick-six that completely changed the game. It’s a great play by Talanoa Hufanga, but Stafford can’t throw a pick-six in that situation. Stafford also missed Davante Adams a few times on the deep ball and didn’t see Terrance Ferguson wide open on the opening drive.

PFF Grade: 62.6

Running Backs: B-

For the most part, Kyren Williams played well. He showed an ability to be a threat out of the backfield as a receiver in addition to his ability as a runner. Williams became the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley in 2018 to have at least 70 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in the same game. However, Williams rushed the ball six times for 18 yards in the second half and Corum was largely ineffective throughout the game.

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 84.5

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 49.8

Wide Receivers: B-

For a second consecutive week, Davante Adams had over 100 yards receiving. He won the matchup against Patrick Surtain as he recorded over 100 yards in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2024. While Konata Mumpfield had a long touchdown, the Rams are missing a third wide receiver in the offense. Adams and Mumpfield were the only wide receivers to get a target.

Davante Adams PFF Grade: 68.5

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 66.4

Tight Ends: C+

Without Puka Nacua, the Rams needed their tight ends to step up. When Terrance Ferguson left the game, the dynamic on offense completely changed.Tyler Higbee had a strong game with seven receptions, his most in a game since he had nine against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. Still, with Ferguson leaving and Colby Parkinson managing an injury, the tight ends struggled in the second half.

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 82.6

Terrance Ferguson PFF Grade: 63.0

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 60.3

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 54.1

Offensive Line: C+

In the first half, the Rams’ offensive line dominated in the trenches. Matthew Stafford had as much time in the pocket as he wanted and they were opening up holes in the run game. That changed in the second half, especially after Kevin Dotson left the game for a play with an injury. The pressure started to get to Stafford in the second half, which led to the offense stalling more in the third quarter.

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 60.5

Steve Avila PFF Grade: 59.5

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 59.2

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 57.7

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 37.9

Defensive Line: A-

The Rams may have only sacked Bo Nix once, and that came from Omar Speights. However, the defensive line got pressure throughout the night. Byron Young had seven pressures and Kobie Turner had one of his best games of the season. Turner had a tipped pass that led to an interception from Josh Wallace. Aaron Donald didn’t impact the game as he’d hoped, but he still looks like he belongs.

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 78.9

Byron Young PFF Grade: 78.7

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 62.7

Kobie Turner PFF Grade: 59.1

Poona Ford PFF Grade: 57.4

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 54.7

Tyler Davis PFF Grade: 53.6

Linebackers: C-

A conversation needs to be had about how Nate Landman has performed since he signed his contract extension last year. It hasn’t been good and he allowed a touchdown in coverage against the Broncos. Speights is good against the run, but the Rams need a linebacker who can hold his own in the middle of the field in space.

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 89.7

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 52.2

Defensive Backs: C

The Rams’ defensive backs played better than the initial eye test would indicate. Bo Nix completed just 50 percent of his passes and the Rams nearly intercepted him three times. Wallace was a drop-off from Watson, but he had some positive moments. They allowed some key explosives and didn’t get stops when needed, but they played fine.

Jaylen Watson PFF Grade: 83.5

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 78.7

Emmanuel Forbes PFF Grade: 72.5

Trent McDuffie PFF Grade: 65.1

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 56.7

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 53.3

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 51.5

Special Teams: D-

An argument can be made that the Rams’ special teams should get an F for a second consecutive week. However, Harrison Mevis saves the group as he went 4-for-4 after his miss last week. Still,this is a unit with problems. If not for the long punt return and Forbes’ penalty that set the Broncos up at midfield, the comeback arguably wouldn’t have happened.

Harrison Mevis PFF Grade: 69.9

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 68.6

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 62.9

Coaches: B

Sean McVay lost control of the game in the second half. He certainly could have been better in moments. Despite never trailing until the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford had 55 pass attempts. While Chris Shula will get some heat for the defense allowing 23 points in the second half, the energy took a hit once Watson left the game. The Rams were out-coached in the second half.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.