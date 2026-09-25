Rams vs. Broncos Week 3 Preview: Prediction, Matchups and Players to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams got their first win of the season in Week 2, defeating the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday Night Football. While the Rams were without Puka Nacua, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams led the way as the offense had a bounce-back performance.

Much like the Rams, the Broncos also had a disappointing Week 1 performance against a division rival, but got their first win last week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-13. The Broncos trailed 13-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of the game to win.

Rams Offense vs. Broncos Defense

There’s no doubt that the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL with a scary pass rush. However, the best way to mitigate that will be with the run game. The Broncos rank 30th in run defense, allowing 0.13 EPA per rush with a 43.5 percent rushing success rate, which ranks 19th. While a lot of that is because of what Kenneth Walker did with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Jaguars still had some success. The Rams are going to want to get Kyren Williams and Blake Corum going to help protect Matthew Stafford.

Matchup to Watch: Rams Offensive Tackles vs. Broncos EDGE Rushers

The Rams did a great job protecting Matthew Stafford last week. According to Next Gen Stats, the Giants pressured Stafford on only three of 22 snaps with a traditional four-man rush. Zach Allen, Jonah Ellis, and Nik Bonitto will present a much more difficult challenge. The Rams need to do what they can to slow down the Broncos’ pass rushers as Warren McClendon and Alaric Jackson will have their hands full.

Davante Adams vs. Patrick Surtain is another matchup worth watching. Adams showed what he’s still capable of against the Giants as he had eight receptions for 195 yards. Surtain is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL and will make things difficult for Adams.

Rams Defense vs. Broncos Offense

Last week, the Rams’ defense played much better as they stopped the run, allowing their pass rush to get after the quarterback. Without Myles Garrett, the Rams’ pass rush was still relentless. The Rams will need their pass rush to get after Bo Nix and force him into mistakes. Nix’s -1.18 EPA per dropback while under pressure is last in the NFL.

Matchup to Watch: Jaylen Waddle vs. Trent McDuffie

The Broncos’ offensive line will certainly present a good matchup for the Rams’ pass rushers. With that said, the Broncos’ offense is reliant on explosive plays and Jaylen Waddle is a big part of that. Waddle had one reception for two yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Chiefs, but had eight receptions for 138 yards last week. McDuffie showed that he is a top cornerback last week and the Rams will be counting on him to limit Waddle.

Prediction

Both teams enter this game at 1-1 with a similar storyline of their defenses not playing well in Week 1 before bouncing back in a big way last week. The Rams enter a tough three-game stretch against the Broncos, Eagles, and Bills. A win against a good Broncos team on the road would provide a lot of confidence going into the next two games. This feels like a game that’s going to be a tough, defensive slog. If the Rams are going to win this game, they’ll need to play four quarters of good football.



Prediction: Rams 23, Broncos 20

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