Rams Week 9 Player Grades: Myles Garrett Shines, Matthew Stafford Struggles in Win

The Los Angeles Rams won their third consecutive game on Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 20-13 to improve to 5-4. Myles Garrett's return provided a much-needed boost to the defense, which delivered one of its best performances of the season. However, Matthew Stafford and the offense remain inconsistent. Let's get into the Week 9 Player Grades.

Matthew Stafford: C+

The Rams have gotten average quarterback play from Matthew Stafford for most of the season, and Sunday was no different. Stafford missed throws that he typically makes and had another really bad interception. He finished with a -0.06 EPA per pass and 36.0 QBR. If the Rams are going to make a run in the second half of the season, they need Stafford to be better.

PFF Grade: 60.9

Running Backs: B+

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 103 yards on the ground. Corum scored a touchdown and Williams had an important conversion on fourth down on the opening drive. Williams added three receptions in the passing game as well, while Corum didn’t catch either of his two targets and got run through in pass protection.. Overall, the Rams’ running back duo played well.

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 70.6

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 61.1

Wide Receivers: D+

We simply need to start grading the Rams’ wide receivers separately from Puka Nacua. Nacua played well, but this is a group project with one person doing all the work. Tutu Atwell dropped a pass on third down. Konata Mumpfield had two targets throughout the game and Jordan Whittington offers very little as a wide receiver. The Rams need to trade for a wide receiver.

Puka Nacua PFF Grade: 76.1

Tutu Atwell PFF Grade: 54.5

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 53.0

Tight Ends: D

The Rams were able to operate out of 13 personnel with Colby Parkinson healthy. However, until Terrance Ferguson returns from injury, the Rams’ tight ends don’t offer a lot in the passing game. Tyler Higbee had a drop and his route running left a lot to be desired. Given how Max Klare played last week, it’s fair to say he should get more opportunities.

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 60.8

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 48.8

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 47.6

Offensive Line: B

For most of the season, the Rams have remained healthy on the offensive line. However, Steve Avila left Sunday’s game and Beaux Limmer was asked to step in. Limmer was fine, but the Rams will hope Avila is back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 72.5

Steve Avila PFF Grade: 64.3

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 60.3

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 58.0

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 54.6

Beaux Limmer PFF Grade: 54.1

Defensive Line: A

Myles Garrett returned for the Rams this week, and the entire defensive line benefited. Aaron Donald had his best game of the season. Ty Hamilton continues to play well in place of the injured Kobie Turner. As the Rams get healthy, the defensive line could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Myles Garrett PFF Grade: 93.3

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 90.1

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 70.1

Ty Hamilton PFF Grade: 66.5

Byron Young PFF Grade: 65.6

Josaia Stewart PFF Grade: 59.0

Tyler Davis PFF Grade: 57.4

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 28.4

Linebackers: A-

Over the last month, Omar Speights has played very good football. Because the Rams are perceived as being weaker at linebacker, Speights has flown under the radar despite playing like one of the better linebackers in the league. Nate Landman nearly created a turnover as well with the peanut punch.

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 82.3

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 78.3

Secondary: A

Without Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, this group performed very well. Emmanuel Forbes was the best of the group on Sunday and has taken a step forward this season. He was targeted 10 times by the Commanders and had three pass breakups. Additionally, Kam Curl led the team in tackles.

Emmanuel Forbes PFF Grade: 90.6

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 66.6

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 64.6

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 62.1

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 50.0

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 47.6

Special Teams: A

Sunday was undoubtedly the best performance from the Rams’ special teams unit. Joshua Karty was effective on kickoffs, and Ethan Evans punted well. The bar was pretty low, but special teams played well against the Commanders.

Shaun Dolac PFF Grade: 81.7

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 74.9

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 72.3

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 72.3

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 64.4

Brandon McManus PFF Grade: 63.7

Joshua Karty PFF Grade: 60.0