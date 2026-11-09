3 Wide Receivers the Rams Must Target at NFL Trade Deadline After Puka Nacua Injury

If the Los Angeles Rams were in need of a wide receiver last week, they will be desperate for one heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Rams will be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for at least the next four weeks with a sprained PCL and MCL in his knee. Over the next four weeks, The Rams now enter another grueling stretch of their schedule. If they are going to remain competitive, trading for a wide receiver is a must. Here are three wide receivers the Rams should consider trading for ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Prior to the Rams losing Puka Nacua, Brian Thomas Jr. may not have made the most sense. It was hard to see where he fit once Davante Adams returned from injury. However, with both Nacua and Adams out, the Rams need a player that has the ability to be a WR1. While Thomas hasn’t found success in Liam Coen’s offense, he has already shown that he can be a WR1. He had 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie and fits the wide receiver profile that has been successful with Stafford.

The question remains whether the Jaguars would trade Thomas. While they are set to listen to offers, they are still 6-2 and he has a role in their offense. He may have more value on their roster than a second or third-round pick. With Nacua out, the Rams also won’t have a ton of leverage in trade negotiations.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens is currently playing the 2026 season on the franchise tag. He hasn’t been happy with the Cowboys this season and was inactive last week with a nagging hamstring injury. Still, he has 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns. He’s at least a player the Rams would have to make a call on before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Pickens would fit in well alongside Nacua and Adams when they return, but he would likely cost the most to acquire. It’s also hard to see the Cowboys moving on from him as they remain in the thick of the NFC East race.They have said they aren’t willing to move on from Pickens, but everybody has a price.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Bad franchises stay bad for a reason. They typically trade away good players and the Rams have taken advantage of that in the past. Like Pickens, Wilson may not be available, but he’s someone the Rams should at least call on ahead of the trade deadline. He’s the caliber of wide receiver that the Rams need while Nacua and Adams are sidelined with injuries. Wilson has 43 receptions for 527 yards this season.

Again, the biggest hurdle here is getting the Jets to bite. Wilson just signed a contract extension last offseason and is someone the Jets want to build around. The Jets already have three first-round picks, but only have one pick in the second round and are 2-7. The worst the Jets can do is say no, and Wilson is a player worth calling on.

Honorable Mentions

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

With the Rams in need of an “X” receiver, a player like Ridley could make sense. He’s a veteran who could help the Rams get by over the next four weeks. While Downs was initially one of my favorite options on the trade market, he’s not a WR1. He would have fit perfectly alongside Adams and Nacua, but he’s not a standalone guy. If the Rams want a cheaper option, Dontayvion Wicks from the Eagles could be someone to watch.

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