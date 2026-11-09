Rams Winners & Losers: Myles Garrett Dominates in Return as Rams Win Third Straight

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 20-13 in Week 9 to win their third straight game and improve to 5-4 on the season. Sunday also marked Myles Garrett’s return to the field after spending the last two months on injured reserve. Garrett was one of the biggest winners of the day, recording three sacks and a forced fumble. Let’s get into this week’s winners and losers.

Winner: EDGE Myles Garrett

For the last two months, the Rams have been awaiting Myles Garrett’s return. Garrett showed up in a big way on Sunday. He had three sacks, the first of which forced a fumble and the last one helped put a stop to a late surge by the Commanders. Garrett opened up opportunities for Aaron Donald and others while making a significant impact despite a limited snap count. If Sunday was only Garrett scratching the surface, the Rams can be very excited for what’s to come.

Winner: CB Emmanuel Forbes

Back in 2023, the Commanders took Forbes in the first round of the draft. Forbes was cut in the middle of the 2024 season and has been with the Rams ever since. While he’s been a rotational player this year and still hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status, Forbes filled in for Jaylen Watson on Sunday and had a bit of a revenge game. Forbes played physical and had two crucial pass breakups in the second half, including one on 4th-and-17.

Loser: WR Tutu Atwell

Every week, it seems we’re talking about the Rams’ lack of wide receiver depth, and this week is no different. The Rams did get Atwell more involved as he had a season-high five targets. However, he had a crucial drop on a 3rd-and-2 in which he was wide open over the middle and Matthew Stafford hit him in the hands. A big narrative over the last month is how the Rams need to get Atwell involved. That might be true, but Atwell needs to take advantage of his chances when he gets them.

Winner: DT Aaron Donald

One of the biggest winners of Myles Garrett being back in the lineup against the Commanders was Aaron Donald. A big reason why Donald came out of retirement was to play alongside Garrett. While he didn’t end up with a sack on Sunday, he was credited with nine impact plays via Sumer Sports. Garrett opened up 1-on-1 opportunities for Donald and it seems like only a matter of time before he gets his first sack.

Winner: Rams Playoff Chances

Since falling to 2-4, the Rams have won three straight. According to The Athletic, the Rams have a 40 percent chance to make the playoffs. A win against another NFC team will help with tiebreakers. The Rams still need to focus on getting their first division win of the season and should have a good chance to do that this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Loser: TE Tyler Higbee

It’s clear that the Rams need Terrance Ferguson back in the lineup. Tyler Higbee simply can’t be consistently relied on in the passing game. He had some moments, but couldn’t come down with a perfectly placed ball from Stafford in the second half. Later in the game, he completely stopped on a route, leading to an incompletion. Higbee has his role in the offense, but it’s unrealistic to ask him to be the second receiving option.

Winner: S Kam Curl

Like Emmanuel Forbes, Kam Curl had an opportunity for revenge against his former team on Sunday. While Curl showed up as questionable on the injury report going into the game, there was no question he was going to do his best to play this one. Curl led the Rams’ defense with eight tackles and played a big role in the secondary with McDuffie and Watson out. He’s been one of the most important players on the Rams’ defense over the last two seasons and showed why against his former team.

Winner: Rams Special Teams

Sunday’s game against the Commanders might be the first time all season that we haven’t had to talk negatively about the Rams’ special teams. Kyren Williams didn’t offer much as a returner, but the special teams unit played well. Joshua Karty had multiple dirty kickoffs go through the end zone, resulting in the Commanders starting at their own 20. Brandon McManus made both of his field goals and extra points. Ethan Evans averaged 52.8 yards per punt and had two punts land inside the 20. Dare I say, the Rams’ special teams unit played well?

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