5 Wide Receivers Rams Should Trade For to Replace Davante Adams, Including One Who Could Save Their Season

The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a wide receiver with Davante Adams rupturing his hamstring and going on injured reserve. It’s possible that the Rams could just go to the next player on the depth chart, but that could be problematic.Coming into the season, the Rams lacked depth at wide receiver and didn’t have a reliable WR3. With Adams’ injury, they don’t have someone who can step into the WR2 role.

Entering the season, the Rams gambled that they could stay healthy at the wide receiver position. With Puka Nacua having missed two games and Adams now out for two months, that has not been the case.

When Nacua was hurt, the Rams were able to turn to Terrance Ferguson. However, Ferguson is out for at least the next game as he is also on injured reserve. As the Rams sit at 2-4, it’s hard to see them making a trade. Still, it’s something they will have to explore. Given their cap space of $989,000 and the fact that they don’t have a first- or third-round pick next year, it would also need to be for the right price.

Here are five wide receivers who make the most sense.

Josh Downs, Colts

Most of the Rams’ wide receivers lack speed outside of Tutu Atwell. With that said, it’s clear how the Rams feel about Atwell as he’s rarely included in the offense and was inactive last week. The Rams don’t have a legitimate downfield threat, a role that Adams filled to an extent.

Outside of Atwell, Adams led the Rams with an average depth of target of 15.5 yards. The next closest Rams wide receiver is Konata Mumpfield at 13.7 yards. Adams also led the Rams with an average depth of catch of 11.9 yards. That still only ranked 29th, but the next closest Rams wide receiver is Mumpfield at 10.8 yards.

Which WRs are getting open and how accurate are the passes coming their way? Per @FantasyPtsData



- As good as Matthew Golden has been... could he be even better?



- Josh Downs is a demon



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On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard, potentially opening the door for a fire sale. Downs has always been a talented player, but the Colts haven’t had the quarterback to consistently get him involved. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, and after just extending Alec Pierce, it’s not likely that Downs is brought back this offseason.

Downs brings good speed and explosiveness, allowing the offense to get creative. He is everything that the Rams have wanted Tutu Atwell to be. One thing that the Rams will miss with Adams is his ability to beat man coverage. This season, Downs has 2.43 yards per route run against man coverage, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Last season, he had a 75.3 percent success rate against man coverage, which cleared the 80th percentile. Downs is also very good against press.

Josh Downs is down there!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/q5It4TblNk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 11, 2026

Downs also fills a void on special teams. This season, the Rams have struggled to find a punt returner. They started the season with Xavier Smith and have since shifted to Alex Bachman. Downs was used as a punt returner in his first three years and averaged more than 10 yards per return in his first and second seasons.

In his final year, Downs fits the profile of a trade target for the Rams. Downs is cheap and the Rams would only take on around $2 million in a trade. While the Rams would still need to open up cap space, it’s manageable. Additionally, Downs’ value would only be around a fourth-round pick. The Rams have a 2027 fourth-round pick but could potentially negotiate it down to a fifth-round pick and a conditional Day 3 pick in 2028.

Jerry Jeudy, Browns

If the Rams are looking for a prototypical “X” receiver to replace Adams, Jeudy makes a lot of sense. Given that the Browns drafted Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, Jeudy isn’t part of their future at the position. The question is whether the Browns, at 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North, would be willing to trade contributing players.

Big play Jerry Jeudy!



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Much like Downs, Jeudy is a cheap option. The Rams would only take on around $1 million in cap space, which is manageable for this season. As an aging veteran, he’d also be cheaper to acquire. The issue with Jeudy is his future contract.

He has a $13.5 million cap hit in 2027. While the Rams could move on, they would also take on $25 million in dead cap because of his four void years. If Jeudy were to rework his deal, the Rams may consider a move as he would also only cost a fourth-round pick.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

It may be more wishful thinking, but it’s hard not to include Brian Thomas Jr., considering how great of a fit he’d be in the Rams’ offense. He’s exactly what they need as an “X” receiver and also gives them a future at the position.

As a rookie, Thomas had 1,282 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.However, he hasn’t shown himself to be the same player since. Trading for Thomas would be much like the Houston Texans trading for Marvin Harrison Jr. A team would be paying a premium in hopes of getting that level of production out of the player.

A wide open Brian Thomas Jr. makes it a two-score game!



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Thomas fits the Adams prototype, but he ranks 85th out of 86 wide receivers in adjusted catch percentage, which is the percentage of catchable targets converted into catches. He has not been the same player that he showed as a rookie.

It’s possible that the Rams could get that out of him again, but it is a huge risk for the price they’d have to pay. Harrison Jr. was acquired by the Texans for a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick. That’s likely where Thomas’ value would start. It is worth pointing out the relationship between Les Snead and James Gladstone here as well.

If the Rams trade their 2027 second-round pick, their first selection in next year’s draft wouldn’t come until the fourth round. The Rams would only take on around $700,000 of Thomas’ contract and he only has a $4.6 million cap-hit next season. They would also have the fifth-year option. For as good of a fit as Thomas might be, the Rams aren’t in a position to give up the draft capital that it would take to get him.

Jauan Jennings, Vikings

Jennings would be in a similar tier as Jeudy, but would the Vikings trade him at 5-0? He would be a great fit for what the Rams need as a dependable option. He could slide into the WR2 role and then be the reliable WR3 that the Rams have been missing once Adams returns.

Due to Jennings’ age and contract, he’s a cheaper option and would only cost a Day 3 pick. The Rams may be able to get him for a Day 3 pick swap. With that said, the Rams would take on around $4 million in cap space. If the Rams were to go this route, they would need to adjust some contracts.

Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles

If the Rams are looking for an immediate solution at their “X” wide receiver spot, calling the Eagles on Dontayvion Wicks could make sense. As seen with the Cam Jurgens trade, the Eagles may be punting on 2026 and looking at next year. Jalen Hurts is out for the rest of the season and they sit at 2-4.

Wicks would only cost the Rams around $700,000 in 2026, and he only has a $4 million cap hit in 2027. He also has experience in a McVay-style offense, having played in Green Bay with Matt LaFleur and playing under Sean Mannion this season. The Eagles traded a fifth- and sixth-round pick to acquire Wicks, and he would likely have similar value if they were to part ways with him.

Dontayvion Wicks' first TD as an Eagle 🦅



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