4 Winners and 3 Losers From Rams’ Preseason Win Over Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener, 20-12. Throughout the game, there were several standout performances worth mentioning and others that didn’t quite meet expectations. Here are four winners and three losers from the Rams’ preseason win.

Winner: QB Ty Simpson

Heading into Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, not many knew what the Rams were going to get out of rookie quarterback Ty Simpson. Had Simpson simply been able to do what Stetson Bennett did last year, that would have been seen as a success. Simpson blew any expectations out of the water. He finished 21-for-25 and it’s worth having the conversation whether he should be ahead of Bennett.

Loser: QB Stetson Bennett

On that note, Bennett’s stock definitely took a hit. Bennett didn’t necessarily play poorly, but his first pass landed behind wide receiver CJ Daniels on a short slant. His final pass of the afternoon was almost intercepted as he lofted a pass short in the end zone intended for Max Klare. Bennett was efficient out of play action and on the move, but there was a clear difference in the two quarterbacks. Accuracy and putting the ball in harm’s way have always been issues for Bennett.

Winner: RB Dean Connors

It’s hard to see Connors making the final roster, but he showed why he was one of the better undrafted free agents that the Rams signed. He brings a similar skill set as Rex Burkhead or Danny Woodhead. While he only had six carries for 22 yards, Connors showed why he’s a threat as a pass catcher. Connors had four receptions for 29 yards and scored both of the Rams’ touchdowns. He could push Jarquez Hunter, but it’s more likely that he ends up on the practice squad.

Loser: WR Xavier Smith

This isn’t to say that Smith played poorly. He had a punt return that put the Rams into scoring range and also caught a handful of passes. However, while Konata Mumpfield didn’t dress, Smith was on the field late in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t bode well for his chances at a roster spot given the depth that the Rams have at the wide receiver position.

Winner: S Nick Andersen

There were a few times that Nick Andersen got beat in coverage. He arguably should have given up a long touchdown after falling behind in coverage, but disrupted the play just enough for the ball to go through the receiver’s hands. Still, he had a pass breakup late in the game and led the Rams’ defense with nine tackles. Andersen will be a strong practice squad candidate.

Loser: Rams Offensive Line Depth

The offensive line depth actually played well. They opened up holes in the run game and protected Simpson to give him time to throw. With that said, Keagen Trost left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. It’s possible that the Rams were simply being cautious. If Trost is out for any significant amount of time, it would be a big hit to the overall depth on the offensive line heading into the season.

Winner: TE Max Klare and Mark Redman

If Saturday’s game was any indication, the Rams tight ends are going to be busy this season. Max Klare was a favorite target of Simpson as he caught a team-high seven passes for 37 yards. In some ways, Klare was reminiscent of a young Tyler Higbee. It’s also worth mentioning Mark Redman here. Redman had three catches for 47 yards, including a 23-yard catch to help set up a touchdown. Both tight ends played really well. Klare may not have an impact as a rookie, but he showed what he can do as a receiver. Additionally, Redman is likely a practice squad candidate, but will be good depth to have there.

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