One Perfect Wide Receiver Target for the Rams in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the hunt for a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the speculation is that they’ll address the position in the first round, the Rams have had success finding wide receivers later in the draft. Here’s one wide receiver target in every round of the draft for the Rams to watch.

Which Wide Receiver Will the Rams Target in the First Round?

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Round 1: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

It’s hard to find a better fit for the Rams at wide receiver in the draft than Carnell Tate. Jordyn Tyson could be an option, but there is some injury risk. The Rams need someone to take over the “Z” role in the offense with the ability to win vertically. That’s exactly what Tate provides.. He ranked second in college football with nine receptions of 40 or more yards and his 26.65 yards per route run on deep routes of 20 yards or more ranked fourth. Tate is a crisp route runner and a competitive blocker, which fits the typical Rams archetype. It may take a trade up to get Tate, but it’s a move that could pay off.

Which Wide Receivers Are the Best Fits for the Rams on Day 2?

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) runs the ball against the Ball State Cardinals in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Round 2: Antonio Williams, Clemson

Williams may project more as a slot receiver, but he could certainly succeed in a “Z” receiver role. He’s advanced as a route runner with a good feel for zone spacing and can win both vertically and against man coverage. While he’s smaller, he’s very competitive as a blocker which the Rams will value.

Round 3: Skyler Bell, UConn

Bell played at UConn, but had success against top-level competition. UConn played against three ACC opponents and Bell had 10 or more receptions in all of those games, surpassing 100 yards in two of them. Bell is alignment-versatile across the formation and great after the catch. He ranked second in college football with 242 yards after the catch. Bell has the speed to win vertically and offenses can use him to clear space. There are several mid-round receivers and Bell is an intriguing option.

Which Wide Receivers Could Be Late-Round Gems?

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Reggie Virgil (1) runs with the ball during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 5: De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

The Rams don’t have a fourth-round pick, but there are some potential gems at wide receiver late in the draft. That doesn’t mean that the Rams will find the next Puka Nacua in the fifth round, but there are some interesting names to watch. De’Zhaun Stribling has a limited route tree, but he’s one of the best run-blocking wide receivers in the draft and can win vertically. He won’t provide special teams value, but could be good depth.

Round 6: Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

If the Rams just need a consistent WR4, Virgil is that guy. He’s very similar to Josh Reynolds in the sense that he’s a lanky wide receiver who can win vertically, but also has some size at 6'2’’ unlike Zachariah Branch or Brenen Thompson. He fits the Rams archetype at the position very well. Additionally, he was a special teams contributor at Miami (OH) before he transferred to Texas Tech.

Round 7: CJ Daniels, Miami

Daniels is one of my favorite Day 3 wide receivers for the Rams. He’s an older prospect and doesn’t have one defining trait, but he does a lot of the little things well. Daniels can create separation, has good ball skills, and is simply a smart player. While he might be a seventh-round pick, Daniels can fill a solid role in an offense.