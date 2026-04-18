One Perfect Wide Receiver Target for the Rams in Every Round of the NFL Draft
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The Los Angeles Rams will be on the hunt for a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the speculation is that they’ll address the position in the first round, the Rams have had success finding wide receivers later in the draft. Here’s one wide receiver target in every round of the draft for the Rams to watch.
Which Wide Receiver Will the Rams Target in the First Round?
Round 1: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
It’s hard to find a better fit for the Rams at wide receiver in the draft than Carnell Tate. Jordyn Tyson could be an option, but there is some injury risk. The Rams need someone to take over the “Z” role in the offense with the ability to win vertically. That’s exactly what Tate provides.. He ranked second in college football with nine receptions of 40 or more yards and his 26.65 yards per route run on deep routes of 20 yards or more ranked fourth. Tate is a crisp route runner and a competitive blocker, which fits the typical Rams archetype. It may take a trade up to get Tate, but it’s a move that could pay off.
Which Wide Receivers Are the Best Fits for the Rams on Day 2?
Round 2: Antonio Williams, Clemson
Williams may project more as a slot receiver, but he could certainly succeed in a “Z” receiver role. He’s advanced as a route runner with a good feel for zone spacing and can win both vertically and against man coverage. While he’s smaller, he’s very competitive as a blocker which the Rams will value.
Round 3: Skyler Bell, UConn
Bell played at UConn, but had success against top-level competition. UConn played against three ACC opponents and Bell had 10 or more receptions in all of those games, surpassing 100 yards in two of them. Bell is alignment-versatile across the formation and great after the catch. He ranked second in college football with 242 yards after the catch. Bell has the speed to win vertically and offenses can use him to clear space. There are several mid-round receivers and Bell is an intriguing option.
Which Wide Receivers Could Be Late-Round Gems?
Round 5: De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
The Rams don’t have a fourth-round pick, but there are some potential gems at wide receiver late in the draft. That doesn’t mean that the Rams will find the next Puka Nacua in the fifth round, but there are some interesting names to watch. De’Zhaun Stribling has a limited route tree, but he’s one of the best run-blocking wide receivers in the draft and can win vertically. He won’t provide special teams value, but could be good depth.
Round 6: Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech
If the Rams just need a consistent WR4, Virgil is that guy. He’s very similar to Josh Reynolds in the sense that he’s a lanky wide receiver who can win vertically, but also has some size at 6'2’’ unlike Zachariah Branch or Brenen Thompson. He fits the Rams archetype at the position very well. Additionally, he was a special teams contributor at Miami (OH) before he transferred to Texas Tech.
Round 7: CJ Daniels, Miami
Daniels is one of my favorite Day 3 wide receivers for the Rams. He’s an older prospect and doesn’t have one defining trait, but he does a lot of the little things well. Daniels can create separation, has good ball skills, and is simply a smart player. While he might be a seventh-round pick, Daniels can fill a solid role in an offense.
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI