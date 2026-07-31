Former NFL Head Coach's Rams Training Camp Visit Highlights Sean McVay's Influence

The Los Angeles Rams are set to have a surprise visitor on Friday as they begin their second block of training camp practices. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is visiting the Rams during his year away to see how they operate.

Former Bills head coach Sean McDermott is visiting today with the Los Angeles Rams. McDermott is using his off time to see how a few teams such as the Rams operate. pic.twitter.com/uWajqQuYIv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2026

Ever since Sean McVay joined the Rams as the head coach back in 2017, they have become one of the more respected teams around the NFL. Players like Jalen Ramsey and Myles Garrett ,who have come from losing franchises, have noted how different the culture in LA is compared to other places. Even Davante Adams who spent time with the Green Bay Packers has noted how much better the Rams organization is than other places.

Garrett noted some of the differences between Los Angeles and Cleveland earlier this week. “It’s a team that has a culture that's a little bit more set in stone with leaders all across the board,” said Garrett. You see a lot of older veterans here who've had a lot of years here or a lot of years in the league and been able to learn things and develop who they are as a person, as a teammate, as a leader and they've helped instill a great culture here.”

Sean McDermott Visiting Rams Training Camp

It's unclear exactly what McDermott hopes to take away from his visit to Rams training camp. However, it appears to be part of his learning journey as he takes a year away from coaching. McDermott was fired after the Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos. Given McDermott’s past success, he likely won’t be out of the league very long. McDermott should be one of the top coaching candidates at the end of the season.

McVay’s coaching staffs have typically included former head coaches or respected coaches in the league. In 2017, McVay immediately hired Wade Phillips to lead the defense. Currently, Kliff Kingsbury is the Rams’ assistant head coach after spending time as a head coach with the Arizona Cardinals and offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. In 2024, the Rams had Sean Desai as a senior defensive assistant and this season, Brian Johnson is a senior offensive assistant. They have also had Mike Munchak as a consultant.

The Rams Continue to Shape the Rest of the NFL

As McDermott takes time away and learns from his past experience, it says a lot that he chose to visit the Rams and McVay during training camp. It’s a testament to how well-respected McVay is around the NFL that older, more experienced coaches are trying to replicate what he’s doing. This is also seen every offseason when other teams poach from the Rams’ coaching staff. Just last offseason, the Rams lost Mike LaFleur to the Arizona Cardinals. In 2024, they lost Raheem Morris, Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake, Eric Henderson, Jeremy Springer, Jake Peetz, among others.

The Rams continue to set the standard around the NFL and have become a model organization. It’s a huge difference from where the team was in the early 2010s. McDermott visiting the Rams during his time off is a reminder of teams and coaches trying to chase what the Rams have.

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