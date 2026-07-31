7 Things We’ll Learn from the Rams’ First Padded Practice at Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams completed their first block of training camp practices earlier this week, focusing on installation, timing, and fundamentals. For the quarterbacks, that was getting down the pre-snap operation. However, as the Rams begin the second block, they’re set to put on pads for the first time on Friday.

Once the pads come on, that’s when practices become real. As Sean McVay said on Wednesday, “It'll be good to be able to put the pads on so no more pajama parties." The Rams will be able to get a better evaluation of some players, especially the offensive line and pass rush. Here are five things we’ll learn when the Rams finally put on pads.

How the Offensive Line Holds Up

Before the pads come on, it’s nearly impossible to fairly evaluate the trenches, especially the offensive line. Through the first week of training camp, the Rams have remained fairly healthy on the offensive line. All five projected Week 1 starters should be able to take the field on Friday.

It’ll be a good opportunity to see how the Rams’ tackles hold up against the improved pass rush. The coaching staff will be able to see how Warren McClendon has built on last season and how Alaric Jackson is holding up while managing his blood clot condition. It will also be an opportunity for the Rams to evaluate some of their depth. They’ll be able to get a good look at rookie third-round pick Keagen Trost, especially with Justin Dedich out with injury.

Whether CJ Daniels Is the Real Deal

In the early days of training camp when the players are in shorts, it tends to benefit the skill position players. Wide receiver CJ Daniels was one of the early standouts during the first week of training camp, building a strong connection with backup quarterback Stetson Bennett.

However, the Rams require their wide receivers to be physical. With the pads on, Daniels will be tested more as a run-blocker and will be forced to beat tighter coverage. His physicality over the middle of the field will also be tested. Daniels brings the size and physicality where he should be able to continue what he’s done early in training camp. He’s not a smaller, fast player that typically thrives in shorts. Still, it will be a good test for the rookie.

How Dangerous the Pass Rush Can Be

The Rams made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett should help elevate the Rams’ pass rush. While the coaching staff has gotten a glimpse of what that looks like early in training camp, it will become even more evident in Friday's first padded practice. This is when Garrett and Byron Young should thrive.

Garrett's ability to create quick pressures paired with Young's speed should make for an outstanding combination. The biggest concern that the Rams should have is whether Garrett is too effective and the offense isn’t able to get anything done on that side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Chris Shula deploys the pass rush and how creative he can get with the pressure plans.

How Much Ty Simpson Has Developed

While the Rams will be in pads on Friday, quarterback Matthew Stafford likely won’t be on the field. Stafford’s practice plan includes him participating on days two and four within each block. Friday will be day one of the second block of training camp, meaning Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson will get all of the reps at quarterback.

The biggest thing for Simpson will be for him to continue to show growth as the Rams progress through the offseason program. Simpson’s focus was the pre-snap operation last week. When the pads come on, those reps will feel more “live”. Can Simpson get the offense set, process under pressure, and get the ball out on time? The Rams are going to find out a lot about Simpson as he takes snaps against a live defense.

What the Run Game Will Look Like

It’s nearly impossible to get a feel for the run game without pads. Defensive players can’t tackle and it’s difficult for the offensive line and tight ends to block up front. This will be one of the biggest changes from the non-padded practices.

The Rams found a lot of success with their running back duo of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum last season. With full contact, the Rams will be able to get a better idea of what the run game looks like and how to get the most out of both running backs. Corum has been putting in a lot of work this offseason and this will be an opportunity for him to shine.

Whether the Cornerbacks Can Hold Their Own

Before pads come on, players in the secondary are forced to play slightly more tentative than they would otherwise. With the upgrades at cornerback this offseason, the Rams are hoping to play more physically at the point of attack, especially with the addition of Jaylen Watson.

In padded practices, the Rams' cornerbacks should be able to be more aggressive. That will be big for Watson, but also McDuffie who will likely move around the secondary quite a bit because of his versatility. Last season, it was the cornerback group that let down the defense. The Rams will be able to get a good look at what the new additions of Watson and McDuffie bring when the pads come on.

How the Rams Handle the First Test of Physicality

While it’s exciting that the pads are coming on for the first time, it also opens up the Rams for more injuries, especially in the trenches. Much of what the Rams have done so far has been basic installation stuff. The Rams haven’t truly been tested from a physicality standpoint. That will change on Friday.

Players getting nicked up once the pads come on is normal. However, the Rams will want to avoid anything that may sideline a player long-term. If the Rams are going to get to the Super Bowl, they need to stay as healthy as possible.

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