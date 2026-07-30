Grisak's Quick Hits: Rams Training Camp Notebook From the First Four Practices

The Los Angeles Rams have separated training camp practices into three four-day blocks. On Wednesday, the Rams completed their first block and will put on the pads for the first time on Friday as they continue their offseason program.

Over the first four days of practice, there has been plenty to discuss. Between speculation of Aaron Donald returning, managing the workloads of Matthew Stafford, Byron Young, and Alaric Jackson, and seeing Myles Garrett take the field in a Rams uniform for the first time, it has been an eventful four days. Let’s get into our first training camp notebook.

Ty Simpson Eager To Learn

With Matthew Stafford practicing every other day to manage his back, it has afforded more opportunities for rookie Ty Simpson. On the days that Stafford doesn’t practice, Simpson is getting all of the backup reps as Stetson Bennett works with the starters.

However, when Simpson hasn’t taken reps, he’s been eager to learn and ask questions. As noted by team reporter Stu Jackson, “Every time he got taken out, he would walk over to associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone for feedback.”

That statement was echoed by wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua mentioned CJ Daniels’ eagerness to ask questions and how that was very similar to Simpson. “To see the questions that he asks and his ability to ask questions, to not be afraid, to say, 'Hey if I don't completely understand this, I want to be on the same page as everybody else,’” said Nacua.

It’s very important at this stage of Simpson’s development to simply be a sponge and absorb as much information as possible. The McVay offense is very complicated and Simpson will need to understand the ins and outs of the offense. Much of the focus in the early days of training camp has been the pre-snap operation. As long as he continues to stack days and progress, the on-field results will follow. Simpson is on his own development path and the Rams are going to bring him along at his own pace.

Managing Injuries

For the most part, the Rams have managed to stay pretty healthy. Many of the injuries that they’ve had to deal with have simply been about management. Stafford is practicing every other day as part of the management plan that the team has come up with to make sure he’s fresh for Week 1.

While Byron Young is managing the same knee injury that he had last season, McVay was adamant that his situation is no different than Stafford’s. “We have guys that have accumulated a bunch of snaps and the goal is let's be proactive instead of reactive,” said McVay.

On Wednesday, Alaric Jackson didn’t practice, but that was also precautionary. Jackson was held out as he manages the medicine that he takes for his blood clots in his legs. The Rams’ left tackle has dealt with blood clots for much of the last year.

The only true injury that the Rams have is backup guard Justin Dedich. Dedich hurt his hand over the 4th of July and has been placed on the non-football injury list. In response to Dedich’s absence, the Rams have signed Bill Murray and Blake Hance.

New Additions Making Strong First Impressions

The Rams made several major additions to the defense this offseason. They signed cornerback Jaylen Watson in free agency and then traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie before the draft. As the Rams wrapped up OTAs, they made a move to acquire edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Jaylen Watson

In the first days of camp, Watson mentioned how different the Rams’ system is to what he was used to in Kansas City. “Everything is completely different,” said Watson. “When you first get here, your mind is spinning trying to learn how to do it.”

However, it appears Watson is adjusting nicely. Early in training camp, Watson has used his size and has gone back and forth with Davante Adams. On Wednesday, he nearly came down with an interception, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. Earlier in camp, he tipped a pass intended for Adams that was intercepted by Kam Kinchens.

Trent McDuffie

Trent McDuffie has fit right into the Rams’ defense as well. His ability to play both inside and outside has given the Rams valuable versatility early in training camp. McDuffie has been consistently battling with Nacua in practices.

“There's still a guy I feel like I have yet to catch a ball against and that's Trent McDuffie,” said Nacua. “I can't really think about going to play against anybody else.”

As reported by the RamsActive Substack, “Trent has been lockdown since camp started. Just from watching best-on-best reps, you can tell he fits in this system like a glove. Trent stayed stride for stride on every play, there was not a play I saw where you could easily tell he lost the rep.”

Myles Garrett

The player that most were excited to see during Rams training camp was Myles Garrett. While Garrett participated in the final days of OTAs, this was the first real chance that the Rams got to see what he could do.

During the first few days of training camp, Garrett has been as advertised. His speed has really stood out and is what has separated him from the other pass rushers. “Unsurprisingly, Garrett looked as fast and explosive as advertised,” wrote Jackson.

However, it’s simply the aura and presence that Garrett brings to the defense. The Rams have lacked that kind of player since Aaron Donald left. It’s the same aura that Stafford brings to the offensive side of the ball. “When he's out there, you can just feel his aura,” said cornerback Trent McDuffie. “Everybody likes to say this aura that the guy has. He's gigantic. He's a monster.” Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson noted Garrett’s aura as well.

“It's great to hear that they have respect for me,” said Garrett. “That's what I get from that because I have a lot of respect for them and how everyone goes about their business here so it's very appreciated, but there's a lot to be done, a lot of rust to knock off. Maybe the aura will increase over time."

Training Camp Darlings: CJ Daniels and Cam Lampkin

There have been several standout performers during training camp. Matthew Stafford has picked up where he left off and has looked like the reigning NFL MVP. Puka Nacua has also performed well.

However, two under-the-radar players have really stood out and should make the Rams feel good about the depth that they have at those two positions.

Heading into training camp, there was already some buzz around rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels. Daniels has impressed during the first block of training camp. He’s developed quite the connection with quarterback Stetson Bennett and remains a player to watch throughout training camp, especially with regard to the competition at the WR3 spot.

“You can see he's come in, no-nonsense mentality, but he enjoys football. And then he's really a great listener. I'm excited about CJ,” said McVay.

While the Rams got better at the top of the depth chart at cornerback this offseason, there were some questions in regards to their depth. Cam Lampkin has been a player who has stacked days in the early part of training camp. Lampkin had a pass breakup on the first day of camp and then had an interception on Day 2.

“If Lampkin is able to continue to stack on top of the first two days he’s excelled at, he very well could be in the conversation not just to make the roster, but I think potentially a regular part of the rotation during the season,” said Pierce DeLuna of the 1st and Tuna Substack.

The Latest on Aaron Donald

Ever since the Rams traded for Garrett, there has been constant speculation that Aaron Donald could return. The latest remains that the Rams aren’t rushing Donald and that if he comes back, it won’t be in the middle of the season.

“I have had conversations with him…He's feeling good,” said McVay. “His training is going really well, but no new news on the front of any imminent decision on whether he's going to play or not.”

Donald is preparing his body as if he’s going to play. Depending on how it reacts, that will impact his decision. There seems to be a growing belief that Donald will return, but nothing is certain at this point.

Other Notes

Contract Situations Remain Quiet

One of the bigger storylines for the Rams through training camp has been the contract situations around Steve Avila, Byron Young, and Puka Nacua. While there have been conversations, it doesn’t appear as if any of these contracts are going to get done before the season. Young said he plans to play out the season, and Nacua appears set to do the same as he looks to prove himself to the Rams’ front office. “We haven't had too many conversations. I know Coach has been there to support me and some of the things that've been going on this offseason,” said Nacua.

Managing Expectations

As the Rams head into a Super Bowl-type season, there has been a lot of focus on how they’ll handle those expectations. Through the first week of training camp, the Rams have consistently downplayed those expectations with the focus being that they need to remain in the present. “I think you acknowledge it, but you also talk about how that doesn't do anything. Let's be inside out,” said McVay.

Kyren Williams Returning Punts?

While there has been a lot of discussion around the position battles at backup quarterback and WR3, there is another one that has slid under the radar. During the first week of training camp, running back Kyren Williams mentioned that he’s been returning punts. We’ll see if that continues into the regular season, but the Rams appear to be searching for some reliability at that spot.

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