What Would It Take for Rams HC Sean McVay to Overtake Andy Reid?

When it comes to the NFL’s best coaches, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is consistently ranked among the best. However, McVay is rarely ranked ahead of Andy Reid for the top spot.

While McVay ranked first by Sharp Football Analytics and PFF, that was not the case when the media voted in the preseason AP Poll. Earlier this week, a panel of eight AP pro football writers ranked the top five coaches entering the 2026 season. McVay earned three first-place votes to Reid’s five and ended up in second place.

“Injuries slowed the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes ended up suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 last season,” wrote the AP. “Reid won more games than any coach in the history of the Eagles before going to Kansas City and doing the same with the Chiefs, along with winning three Lombardis.”

Is Andy Reid Benefiting From His Legacy?

During the 2022 season when the Rams went 5-12, McVay didn’t get the same leniency with injuries. Despite the Rams being without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald for half the season, there was only speculation of whether McVay should call it quits. Instead, McVay stuck with it and the Rams have made the playoffs each of the last three years and are currently Super Bowl favorites.

Despite the Rams winning the Super Bowl in 2021, the 2023 season may have been McVay’s best. The Rams weren’t expected to be competitive and McVay coached the Rams from 3-6 to a playoff spot. McVay has his faults, but he’s grown a lot as a coach since that 2022 season.

Heading into the 2026 season, it appears Reid is benefitting from his career track record and reputation. There’s no doubt that Reid is one of the best coaches of all time, but it’s also hard to argue that he hasn’t lost his fastball.

Why Sean McVay Has a Case for the No. 1 Spot

Over the last three seasons, the Rams offense has averaged 0.08 EPA per play, which is the sixth-best in that time frame. The Chiefs have averaged 0.05 EPA per play, ranking 10th. When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023, the offense ranked outside the top-10 while their defense led by Steve Spagnuolo ranked sixth.

McVay has consistently shown an ability to get the most out of his teams and adjust. That was evident last season when the Rams incorporated more 13 personnel in the offense despite not installing it during training camp. That’s a testament to good coaching.

McVay Is Closing the Gap on Reid

The Chiefs offense for much of the last three years has been stagnant. They’ve gotten results and made two Super Bowls during that time span, but it’s fair to suggest that the defense and Patrick Mahomes are more responsible. Will Reid begin to face more criticism if the Chiefs offense struggles again this season?

If McVay leads the Rams to a second Super Bowl title in 2026, he'll almost undoubtedly be considered the best head coach in the NFL. As it stands, it remains a three-coach race between McVay, Reid, and Kyle Shanahan.

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