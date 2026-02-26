Rams Second-Round Draft Prospects Who Could Be Day 1 Starters in Los Angeles

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a living from selecting top players outside of the first round, and these three projected second-round picks could be the next in a line of greats.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided the scouting reports and here's how they would fit within the organization.

Davison Igbinosun

Igbinsun has multiple connections to the Rams, winning a National Championship with assistant Michael Hunter and defensive lineman Ty Hamilton. Igbinosun also immediately addressed the hole at outside cornerback.

"Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State," stated Zierlein. "Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it."

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games."

With Igbinosun, the Rams would still have the ability to use a first-round pick at the position and/ or add a player in free agency or through trade, due to their standard three-man cornerback rotation.

Zachariah Branch

Branch would be a massive improvement over Tutu Atwell as he's cheaper, faster, and is a game-changing returner, which would allow Xavier Smith to have a greater impact in different areas, both on offense and on Special Teams.

"Slot receiver who can turn routine touches into explosive gains," stated Zierlein. "Georgia prioritized quick touches at or behind the line of scrimmage to take advantage of Branch’s ability to slip tackles and add yards after catch. I expect to see more choice routes and deep crossers rolled into his workload as a pro. His routes are rushed and rounded, though."

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"He will jump unnecessarily to make catches, which subjects him to added punishment from defenders. Branch is strong for his size and very tough. He could be pigeon-holed into a “manufactured touch” role, but he’s capable of more. He should help move the sticks and return punts before eventually settling in as a starting slot."

Branch would be the natural speed threat that opens up everything underneath for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and others, while his acceleration will allow Matthew Stafford to launch missiles without concern.

Connor Lew

Zierlein did not put a report for Lew, but his play speaks for itself. While it does seem wild to say that the Rams are moving on from Coleman Shelton before the season, and to be frank, it's highly unlikely that the franchise does make that move.

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) rushes as Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) defends during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

However, there is a clear need for an injection of high valued prospects on the interior offensive line and for a position that saw both Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson miss time last season, the reasons why the Rams would want Lew are clear.

The Rams also need a center for the future, and Les Snead is an Auburn graduate. Don't be surprised if Lew ends up in Los Angeles.

