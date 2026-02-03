Rams Explain What Went Wrong With Tutu Atwell

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There was no move that was more confusing that the Los Angeles Rams' decision to give Tutu Atwell $10 million in 2025.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Atwell , a talented player, has been a non-factor in the Rams' offense for years, often due to things out of his own control. Despite that, Atwell was supposed to have a breakout year in 2025. That didn't happen. Here's why.

McVay Explains Why Atwell's Fifth Year Didn't Go to Plan

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay went into the reasons why despite such a large financial investment, the Rams were unable to utilize Atwell in a continually productive manner.

“I think the first thing is the vision that we had for what our offense was going to be going into the season and then what it became organically was very different based on the number of receivers that we played with in a lot of situations," stated McVay. "Part of the thought process when we made that signing last year was that we were going to still be in a lot of the 11 personnel grouping. You have him, Puka [Nacua], Davante [Adams] and then the complimentary pieces. Unfortunately, he had some injuries. There were some different things that went on where the games continued to go when he missed the period of time."

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Then, we organically figured out this next iteration where we leaned into a lot of the 13 personnel, that naturally just takes receivers off the grass. I love the human being. The more I do this, it's so much more about the relationships that are built, and I know that's not what you're asking me, but that's where that means a lot. He’s let me into his life. I love him. I wish I really could have done better, but I always still have a responsibility for what I think is best for our football team."

"If you were to ask me right now what our offense, defense or in the kicking game is going to look like, we have visions. In a lot of instances, they go according to plan and then sometimes they organically adjust and adapt as the season unfolds. That's really what last year entailed. I'm not trying to make any excuses, that's just the truth.”

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Atwell finished this season with six receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown. However, that touchdown secured victory over the Indianapolis Colts on an 88 yard catch. Atwell was targeted 15 times this season.

In 2024, when Atwell did get a large number of targets after Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were hurt, Atwell was the Rams clear top target.

