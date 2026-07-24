Here’s What Happens if Rams Don’t Sign Ty Simpson Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have three quarterbacks on their roster entering the 2026 season, but are waiting on their most surprising name heading into training camp. Rookie Ty Simpson has yet to sign his rookie contract, and if he doesn’t, things get very interesting for the Rams and their plans at quarterback.

When the Rams selected Simpson with the 13th overall pick, it came as a surprise to many. Simpson is the first quarterback personally selected by McVay since he joined the team in 2017. While the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford and have drafted Stetson Bennett, the Simpson pick feels different. Stafford was simply a quarterback with the skill set who could take the Rams over the top. Bennett was always seen as a long-term backup at best. Meanwhile, Simpson is someone that McVay sees as the future of the franchise.

Why Simpson Remains Unsigned

With one day until the Rams report to training camp, Simpson remains one of two quarterbacks who have yet to sign their rookie contracts. On Wednesday, Carson Beck came to terms with the Arizona Cardinals while Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders finally came to an agreement on Thursday.

Simpson and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar are the only two remaining quarterbacks who have yet to sign. With Beck and especially Mendoza done, it should be expected that Simpson and Allar both get signed soon.

With Mendoza signed, it seems only a matter of time before a deal gets done. Rookies not reporting to training camp have become extremely rare under the new rookie wage scale. However, no deal is done until it’s done. With one day remaining until the Rams report to training camp, the clock is ticking.

Whatever the reason for the holdup may be, it brings up the question of what happens next? If the Rams and Simpson do not come to an agreement before the start of training camp, what happens with Simpson when the team starts practicing?

Simpson was able to participate during Rams OTAs as unsigned draft picks sign a temporary waiver which provides injury protection. That allows them to participate during OTAs even if a deal hasn’t been finalized. However, that is not the case once training camp begins.

What Happens If Simpson Misses Training Camp?

Simpson must sign a contract to participate with the Rams during training camp. Simpson can’t practice at all or even step foot on the field. He’s also not allowed to participate in team meetings. If Simpson isn’t signed by July 27 when the team takes the field, he won’t be able to participate once the team begins practicing at Loyola Marymount University.

While it’s unlikely that it would get much past that, it also begins the countdown for when Simpson must sign by. Teams have until Week 10 of the regular season to sign rookies to a deal. If nothing is done by then, Simpson would no longer be under the rights of the Rams or technically the NFL either.

The Rams would lose their first-round pick from 2026 and Simpson would be eligible to re-enter the 2027 NFL Draft as a rookie for a second time. He wouldn’t be able to go back to college and would need to train on his own.

Expect a Contract Soon

Following the Raiders coming to an agreement with Mendoza, it’s very likely that the Rams and Simpson reach an agreement soon. The Rams won’t want Simpson to miss time, as he’s a big part of their future. Heading into training camp, the priority is getting Simpson as many reps as possible and continuing his development.

The Rams need a long-term quarterback, and they have counted on Simpson being that guy. With that said, this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and they will continue as is without Simpson if needed.

Additionally, Simpson won’t want to miss those valuable reps and fall behind in the battle for the backup quarterback role with Bennett. It’s imperative that Simpson is on the field for the beginning of training camp. This is also an opportunity for Simpson to continue learning the intricacies of the Sean McVay offense.

With McVay and Stafford, Simpson couldn’t ask for a better situation. It doesn’t make sense for Simpson to re-test the NFL Draft. Many were surprised that he went 13th overall and he likely wouldn’t go higher or land in a better situation than he is currently.

It should be expected for a deal to get done soon. However, until it does, Simpson remains a big question mark.

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