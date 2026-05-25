Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Wide Receiver Tru Edwards Push for a Final Roster Spot?

If there is one position where the Los Angeles Rams have a lot of depth on the roster, it’s at wide receiver. Last season, the Rams signed four undrafted free agents at wide receiver and two of them made the initial practice squad. One of those players was Tru Edwards who started his rookie season on the PUP list, before flashing in limited preseason opportunities.

Edwards is next on our roster preview series as he looks to push for a spot on the final 53.

2025 Season in Review

Edwards was signed from Louisiana Tech and was a player who the Rams really liked as an undrafted free agent. While he started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, he played in the final two preseason games, totaling four catches for 57 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason, he was PFF’s 12th-highest-graded wide receiver. Edwards will look to carry that momentum into year two.

Roster Battle

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Edwards to make the roster. The Rams are deep at wide receiver with players such as CJ Daniels, Xavier Smith, and Konata Mumpfield above him on the depth chart. That doesn’t include Brennan Presley who was an undrafted free agent last year with Edwards and was arguably better.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Showing an Ability to Block

Tru Edwards with a "plus-plus" blocking rep on insert inside TE pic.twitter.com/qRrjCQ1RF7 — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) August 25, 2025

When it comes to Rams wide receivers, you have to show a willingness and ability to block. Edwards did that last year in the preseason. On the play above, Edwards blocks through the c-gap and takes on the defensive back while sustaining the block.

Play 2: Making the Most of His Opportunities

Tru Edwards passed his physical last week after managing an injury. He was taken off the PUP list and then caught the game-winning TD. Had a few other grabs during the game as well.



The Rams are deep at WR to say the least. pic.twitter.com/pVcoWnPQHw — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

After spending training camp on the PUP list, Edwards needed to make the most of his opportunities in the preseason. Edwards made a series of great catches, including one in traffic that ended up being the game-winner against the Chargers.

Play 3: Catch of the Year…In the Preseason

Tru Edwards with the ABSURD catch 😳pic.twitter.com/SY62CacZoG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2025

Edwards caught two of three contested catch opportunities, but his best came against the Cleveland Browns. He went over the defender, showed good concentration, and came down with the catch along the sideline.

Biggest Question: Can Tru Edwards Push for a Roster Spot?

In limited offseason opportunities, Edwards showed that he can make plays. If he stays healthy, Edwards could push Presley and Mumpfield for the final roster spot. At the very least, the Rams will have someone that they can feel comfortable calling up if needed.

2026 Outlook/Role

The most likely scenario for Edwards is that he ends up back on the practice squad in his second year. It says a lot that the Rams didn’t sign an undrafted free agent at wide receiver. While they did draft CJ Daniels, the Rams feel good about their developmental wide receivers such as Edwards.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

It may be unlikely, but it’s not impossible for Edwards to make the final roster as the sixth wide receiver. If the Rams decide to keep six, there will be three players competing for that spot, and Edwards is one of them. Still, the Rams might feel like they can stash Edwards on the practice squad.



Chances: 3/10

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