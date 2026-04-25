Rams Add Needed WR, Move Up for Potential Steal in CJ Daniels

The Los Angeles Rams finally took a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. After waiting around most of the afternoon, general manager Les Snead traded up 10 spots from 207 with the Philadelphia Eagles at 197 to take wide receiver CJ Daniels out of Miami. To move up 10 spots, the Rams gave up two of their three picks in the seventh round at 251 and 252. They still hold the 232nd overall pick.

For much of the draft, many have expected the Rams to take a wide receiver. After passing on Makai Lemon in the first round and Chris Bell in the third, the Rams entered Day 3 still needing to address the position.

Daniels fits the Rams’ archetype at wide receiver perfectly and should provide some competition on the depth chart. As a potential late-round gem, Daniels made a lot of sense. He has crafty instincts as a route runner and can align at all three wide receiver spots as he provides alignment versatility. He has dependable ball skills and is feisty as a blocker. Daniels doesn’t provide a lot after the catch or have much special teams value, but the rest of his game aligns with what the Rams value at the position.

The Rams should also like some of Daniels’ intangibles. “I think scouts have been able to see my character throughout this process,” said Daniels in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo. “I’ve endured some ups and downs throughout my career. I went to the NFL Combine and showed scouts that I’m an impact player.”

Daniels started his college career at Liberty, where he had 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. He then transferred to LSU before completing his career at Miami. Daniels 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 as the Hurricanes made the National Championship.

Heading into the draft, the Rams have needed an upgrade over Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield. Daniels may not beat them out immediately, but will be a name to watch in training camp and during the preseason. His timing and feel with the offense where precision and truist are critical traits for earning early snaps. Snead has had a lot of success drafting in the sixth round in the past, finding players like Quentin Lake. The hope will be for Daniels to add his name to that list.

Daniels adds to the Rams’ draft class that now includes quarterback Ty Simpson, tight end Max Klare, offensive tackle Keagan Trost.

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