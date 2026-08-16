Grading Ty Simpson’s Impressive Preseason Debut With the Rams

Rookie quarterback and 13th overall pick Ty Simpson made his preseason debut on Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams. There may have been some questions about what type of performance the Rams would get from Simpson, but the rookie met expectations and then some. Simpson finished 21-for-25 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

To say that Simpson impressed would be an understatement. A serious argument can be made that he looked the best of any of the rookie quarterbacks in their preseason debuts through Week 1.

This dude has looked the best out of the rookie QB’s & it’s not particularly close https://t.co/St2udsAocJ — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 15, 2026

Player comp-att. Yards Touchdowns Passer Rtg. Ty Simpson 21-for-25 190 yards 2 TDs 125.0 Fernando Mendoza 10-for-16 97 yards 1 TD 100.3 Carson Beck 15-for-19 188 yards 1 TD 125.4 Drew Allar 10-for-13 153 yards 2 TDs 154.8 Cade Klubnik 5-for-7 56 yards 0 TDs 94.9 Garrett Nussmeier 13-for-19 98 yards 0 TDs 80.6 Haynes King 21-for-34 180 yards 0 TDs 95.2 Luke Altmyer 13-for-22 130 yards 1 TD (2 INTs) 53.2

Simpson Looks Poised and in Control

Outside of a throwaway after a bobbled/bad snap and a heave at the end of the first half, Simpson started the game 15-for-15. While he wasn’t necessarily asked to push the ball down the field, Simpson remained controlled, didn’t force anything and got more comfortable as the game went on.

In the fourth quarter, Simpson completed eight passes, two of which went for 20 or more yards, and threw two touchdowns. His second touchdown to Dean Connors over the middle of the field in the end zone was especially impressive. He also layered a throw earlier in the drive to Mark Redman between multiple defenders.

120 seconds of Ty Simpson slicing thru the defense



21/25, 190 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs



thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Aj7B2M1hs3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 15, 2026

Simpson Handles Pressure and Adversity

Rookie moments or mistakes would have been understandable. However, they really didn’t happen. Instead of forcing something or taking a sack following a bad snap, Simpson calmly threw the ball away. In the third quarter, Simpson had pressure come up the middle and he managed to remain calm, escape, and find Connors along the sideline for a completion.

For as negative as head coach Sean McVay’s facial expression was on draft night, he could barely hide his giddiness on the sideline during the game. After every impressive moment from Simpson, the camera panned over to find a smile on McVay’s face.

Final Grade for Ty Simpson’s Preseason Debut

It’s fair not to overreact to a preseason performance, but so many were ready for Simpson to fail. Had Simpson not looked the part, his critics would have been lining up to confirm their previous narratives about him. Instead, the ‘system quarterback’ narrative has already started.

However, he came out and played very well in the Rams’ offense. At the very least, it was an encouraging performance. There’s no doubt that McVay’s system helps him. The Rams got Simpson comfortable and in rhythm by throwing out of play action to start. However, he looked poised in the pocket, was accurate, and showed some anticipation throwing over the middle of the field.

Again, if anything, Saturday’s performance was a strong start for Simpson. There’s still a long way to go, but Simpson showed why the Rams drafted him 13th overall. There’s reason to believe that he can be the guy after Matthew Stafford and become the Rams’ next franchise quarterback.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.