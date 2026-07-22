Ty Simpson Missing Rams Training Camp is a Terrible Start (and Look) for His Career

When the Los Angeles Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft, it didn’t come without its share of controversy. Simpson wasn’t a highly regarded quarterback prospect out of Alabama, with many expecting that he would be available later. Additionally, with the Rams on the cusp of a Super Bowl, it was expected that they would take a player who could contribute right away.

From the beginning, the Simpson pick was filled with controversy. During the initial press conference, head coach Sean McVay didn’t seem pleased with the pick. While McVay has backtracked slightly since then, the Rams have continued to downplay Simpson.

The Controversy Around Ty Simpson Hasn't Gone Away

The Simpson pick has continued to be heavily scrutinized by the media. When the Rams restructured Matthew Stafford’s contract, adding another year, many once again called the pick confusing. That was also the case when a report following the draft came out that said the Rams would consider it a “win” if Simpson never started a game before the end of his rookie contract.

Early indicators suggest that Simpson has a good head on his shoulders and is absorbing as much as he can from Stafford in the meeting rooms. That was something that Simpson discussed during OTAs.

However, Simpson also can’t afford any more scrutiny. Given how polarizing of a draft pick that he was, Simpson will be under a microscope in the media. When it was reported that neither Simpson nor Stetson Bennett stood out during OTAs, Simpson was once again scrutinized by outside media. There’s been a double standard with Simpson all offseason. As the Las Vegas Raiders have been praised for bringing Mendoza along slowly, the Rams have been criticized for doing the same with Simpson.

The Rams have done their best to keep the attention off of Simpson. McVay complimented Bennett’s growth during OTAs while he grouped Simpson in with the rest of the rookie class. The Rams are being very calculated when it comes to Simpson and his development.

Why the Rams Need Simpson on the Practice Field

With that said, it’s also why Simpson can’t afford to miss time during training camp. As it stands, Simpson is one of six rookies from the 2026 class to not sign their contracts. Outside of Simpson, three of those players are also quarterbacks and include Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar.

Following the introduction of the rookie wage scale, rookies not participating in the early parts of training camp have become more rare. Shemar Stewart remained unsigned until late July last year before the two sides agreed on contract language.

That’s also why it’s important for Simpson to get his deal done. With the new rookie wage scale, rookie deals are pretty straightforward. It’s simply agreeing to secondary contract language such as guarantee payout scheduling, offset language, and voiding rules.

While the Rams don’t have a lot of experience with first-round picks, they have typically done a good job getting their deals done quickly and historically have announced them all at the same time. Simpson remaining unsigned this close to training camp is uncharted territory. In all likelihood, this is about the quarterbacks behind Mendoza waiting to see the overall structure of his deal. Once Mendoza’s deal is done, the rest will likely drop quickly.

Missing Time Would Be a Tough First Impression

Still, if Simpson were to miss the early parts of training camp, it wouldn’t be a good look for a rookie that is already seen as polarizing. The Rams would certainly like to see progression from Simpson since first learning the offense during OTAs.

These snaps during training camp are crucial to Simpson’s development. It’s very possible that the Rams manage Matthew Stafford’s workload during training camp, meaning more first-team snaps and overall reps will be available for Simpson and Bennett.

Those are reps that won’t be available once the regular season starts and the majority of reps are reserved for the first-team players. It’s an opportunity for Simpson to take what he learned during OTAs and apply it in more of a live setting.

The Backup Quarterback Competition Is Already Underway

Simpson missing time also puts him behind Bennett in the battle for the backup quarterback spot. Throughout training camp, Simpson will be working to earn the backup quarterback role and compete with Bennett. It’s one of the bigger Rams position battles in training camp.

Those early days of training camp will be important for Simpson as he competes with Bennett for the backup quarterback role. It’s very possible that Simpson remains behind Bennett on the team’s initial depth chart. However, the expectation is that Simpson would be ahead of Bennett when the regular season starts. Starting even a handful of days behind Bennett could be detrimental to Simpson in the battle for QB2.

Since the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, the biggest storyline around the Rams has been speculation about an Aaron Donald return. However, it can be argued the Rams’ first-round pick remaining unsigned days before training camp is just as big of a story. That’s especially the case considering Simpson is considered the future of the franchise behind Stafford.

Ideally, the two sides are able to get a deal done before training camp. Back in 2023, the Rams worked out a contract with quarterback Matthew Stafford before he could hold out. Simpson’s contract may be slightly more complicated, but it will be crucial for both sides to come to an agreement.

Following the Rams' selection of Simpson, the pick has been heavily scrutinized.If Simpson were to miss the beginning of training camp, it’s not the look or start that he’ll want for his career. The best path for the Rams and Simpson is for their quarterback to be on the field for the start of training camp.

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