Rams Sign First-Round Pick Ty Simpson Ahead of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams and rookie quarterback and first-round pick Ty Simpson beat the clock on Saturday. With Simpson being the only first-round pick left to sign his rookie contract, the two sides came to an agreement on Saturday as the team reported to training camp.

Ty Simpson Signs Rookie Contract Before Training Camp

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams and Simpson agreed to a four-year, $25.4 million fully guaranteed deal with a fifth-year option. He gets a $14.94M signing bonus at signing.

The #Rams and No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson have agreed to terms on his rookie contract and he is signing his four-year, $25.4M fully guaranteed deal with a fifth-year option. He gets a $14.94M signing bonus in a deal done by Ed Berry of @caa_sports. pic.twitter.com/Gesekuse8N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2026

Simpson was the final first-round pick to sign his rookie contract. Earlier this week, four first-round quarterbacks remained unsigned. Once Carson Beck signed his deal and Fernando Mendoza agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders when they reported on Thursday, it was expected that Simpson would be next. By getting the deal done before the start of training camp, Simpson doesn't have to miss valuable reps..

Early Reps Will Be Critical for Simpson

The Rams will be relieved to have Simpson ready for the start of training camp. Simpson was taken with the 13th overall pick back in April to be the heir to Matthew Stafford. These early days of training camp will be important for Simpson as he takes what he learned during OTAs and continues the development process.

“It's really important,” said head coach Sean McVay on Saturday. “We talked about that yesterday as a coaching staff. It was really early for a lot of the rookies, Ty especially.”

With the signing of Simpson, the Rams have officially signed their entire 2026 rookie class. While it isn’t expected for many of the rookies to contribute right away, they will all be competing throughout training camp.

Simpson Set to Compete With Stetson Bennett

Simpson will battle it out for the backup quarterback role with Stetson Bennett this summer. Neither Simpson nor Bennett separated themselves during OTAs. While Bennett has more experience in the system, as Simpson continues to grow, ideally he’s able to surpass Bennett on the depth chart by the start of the regular season.

“I think the important thing is really, let's be understanding of the fact that when these rookies come in, whether it's Ty or any of the guys, they are way behind the eight ball already,” said McVay. “The information will be accelerated in terms of how we throw it at them now, but it's really let's just stack days.”

Signing Simpson ahead of training camp gives the Rams one less thing to think about as they head into a season with Super Bowl expectations. The Rams don’t need any distractions, especially as it pertains to the backup quarterback spot. Simpson will now get to simply focus on his development at his pace as the Rams get ready for Week 1.

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