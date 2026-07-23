Fernando Mendoza Contract Finally Clears Way for Rams to Sign Ty Simpson

The domino that the Los Angeles Rams have been waiting to fall has finally dropped. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders and Fernando Mendoza agreed to terms on a rookie contract, setting the table for the Rams and Ty Simpson.

With just days before the Rams are set to report to training camp, first-round pick and quarterback Ty Simpson has yet to sign his rookie contract. However, Simpson wasn’t the only one. Other quarterbacks such as Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar had yet to sign their deals as well.

Fernando Mendoza Contract Sets Framework for Ty Simpson

On Wednesday, Beck finally signed his contract and on Thursday, Mendoza followed suit. The Raiders and Mendoza agreed to a four-year, $57.27 million fully guaranteed contract. With Mendoza’s contract agreed to and signed, it should be expected for Simpson to get done fairly quickly.

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza is now signed.



Rams QB Ty Simpson is the only first-round pick left unsigned, and Mendoza's deal getting done should pave the way for Simpson's to get pushed over the goal line. https://t.co/RoVovpjyV8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 23, 2026

Simpson is now the only first-round pick that is still unsigned. However, Mendoza’s deal should provide the overall framework of the secondary language for Simpson to sign his deal before the Rams report to training camp on Saturday.

Why Simpson's Deal Has Taken Longer Than Expected

When the NFL implemented the rookie wage scale in 2011, rookies missing training camp due to contractual issues has since become very rare. The player’s exact deal has been known since the rookie pool numbers were released on April 28. However, the secondary language, especially with offsets and how signing bonuses are paid out is often where disagreements lie.

While Mendoza was taken first overall and Simpson 13th, quarterback negotiations typically work together when it comes to rookie contracts. Simpson has likely been waiting to see how the guarantee language and other things such as the signing bonus will be structured.

Now that Mendoza’s deal has been finalized, it removed some of that uncertainty. The framework for a quarterback has been set, and the Rams and Simpson should be able to go off of that.

Rams Hope to Have Simpson Ready for Training Camp

Getting Simpson’s deal done before the start of training camp will now be a priority for the Rams. The start of training camp will be an important time for Simspon as he continues to grasp the Sean McVay offense and get as many reps as he can. It will also keep Simpson on track in development as he battles Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback role.

The timing of Simpson’s contract getting done always seemed to revolve around Mendoza. Now that Mendoza has signed his deal, the Rams and Simpson should be able to come to an agreement quickly. Now that the framework for a deal is set, it feels like a matter of when, not if, a deal gets done with Simpson before the start of training camp.

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