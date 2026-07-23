5 Biggest Consequences of Ty Simpson Missing the Start of Rams Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are days away from officially reporting to training camp. While the team is set to report on July 25, rookie first-round pick and quarterback Ty Simpson could be among those not in attendance. Simpson is one of six rookies who have yet to sign their contract.

Simpson’s absence would certainly be less than ideal. For any rookie, these snaps are important. However, that’s especially the case once the regular season and Matthew Stafford gets a majority of the reps.

Since the implementation of the rookie wage scale, rookies not reporting to training camp has become a lot more rare than it used to be. The contract numbers themselves are set, but it’s secondary language that can cause issues. That appears to be the case with Simpson and other rookie quarterbacks who still haven’t signed such as Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar.

Given the controversy around the Rams taking Ty Simpson, it’s best for both sides for the rookie quarterback to be at training camp. Here are the worst factors in a Simpson absence.

1. Ty Simpson Falls Behind in the Battle for QB2

One of the more anticipated position battles this summer is the competition for the backup quarterback spot. During OTAs, Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson didn’t really separate themselves, which is to be expected. Both will enter training camp on a level playing field. However, if Simpson were to miss the early days of training camp, those are extra reps for Bennett and more opportunities to make a positive impression on the coaching staff.

Even if this isn’t a true backup quarterback battle as the Rams prioritize Simpson’s development, those early days of training camp are important. It’s very likely that Simpson begins the preseason as the QB3. However, picking up where he left off in OTAs and continuing to show growth will give the coaching staff confidence that he can handle that backup quarterback role.

2. A Poor First Impression

When the Rams drafted Ty Simpson, it didn’t come without its share of scrutiny. With the Rams being on the cusp of a Super Bowl, it was thought that they would draft a player like Makai Lemon or add depth at a premier position like offensive tackle. Instead, the Rams took Ty Simpson much earlier than the media thought he should go.

The selection of Simpson has been criticized at every turn since the draft. If Simpson were to hold out, it’s a bad look on him as someone who should be using this time to learn from Matthew Stafford and will be spending this year as a backup. It brings more attention to a quarterback spot where the Rams are trying to veer away from any drama. It’s a big reason why the Rams have downplayed the pick and Simpson since he was drafted. The best case is for the Rams and Simpson to get this done and for the rookie quarterback to fly under the radar during training camp.

3. Lost Development Time

These snaps for Simpson throughout training camp will be extremely valuable to his development. Throughout training camp, the Rams will be managing Matthew Stafford and his workload so that he is fresh heading into the regular season. Simpson may see 25 percent of the snaps during training camp before that drops to around 10 percent once the regular season starts.

Aside from winning a Super Bowl, the development of Simpson is the most important thing for the Rams this season. These snaps during training camp are an opportunity for him to apply what he’s learning in the meeting room on the field. Once the regular season begins, those will all be mental reps. Simpson is already inexperienced as he started just one year at Alabama. Any live rep that Simpson gets now is valuable.

4. Added Outside Pressure

As mentioned earlier, the Simpson pick has been scrutinized since the moment the Rams turned in the draft card. It was one of the biggest shocks of the first round when the Rams selected him with the 13th overall pick.

If Simpson doesn’t report to training camp due to minor details in his contract, those voices once again get louder. Questions about whether he was worth the 13th overall pick and whether he was worth it will get asked again. Additionally, questions of him already behind and why the front office hasn’t signed him will also arise. That will all be moot if Simpson is simply on the practice field for the start of training camp.

5. Missed Time Learning From Stafford and Grasping McVay’s Offense

One of the primary reasons the Rams took Simpson was that he would have a few years to sit behind and learn from Matthew Stafford. While there will be plenty of time to do that once he gets signed, these early days of training camp are where that starts.If Simpson is absent from training camp, he misses the chance to begin learning from Stafford and how he carries himself during training camp to get ready for the season.

Additionally, the McVay offense is extremely complex for a veteran, let alone a rookie. The worst thing would be for Simpson to fall behind in the offense and then struggle to apply what he’s learned on the field because of that. The Rams are on a mission to win a Super Bowl. They aren’t going to wait around for Simpson to sign his rookie contract and will move as is without him.

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