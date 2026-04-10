Who is the best Rams draft pick of all-time?

When the Los Angeles Rams are on the clock with the 13th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they will be looking to take an impact player who can get them over the hump in their championship window. The Rams are back to their ‘win-now’ approach, having traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason. During the draft, they will look to find a player who can not only can help them win now , but also be a building block for the future.

The last time that the Rams drafted 13th overall, they took arguably the best player in franchise history in Aaron Donald. However, does that make Donald the best Rams draft pick of all time? Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame recently selected the best draft pick ever for every team in NFL history. For the Rams, Verderame chose Deacon Jones. Said Verderame,

“Jones played in an era before sacks were official in 1982; otherwise, he’d likely be regarded as perhaps the finest defensive end to ever live. Jones was a 14th-round pick out of Mississippi Valley State and became part of the famed Fearsome Foursome in Los Angeles. Jones totaled an unofficial 173.5 sacks in his 14-year career, including at least 21 sacks on three occasions during the 14-game schedule era. A five-time first-team All-Pro, Jones was the benchmark of his era for pass rushing, coining the head slap.” Matt Verderame

It’s hard to disagree with a franchise icon and Hall of Fame player in Deacon Jones. While Donald was selected 13th overall, Jones was taken in the 14th-round with the 186th overall selection. Playing at Mississippi Valley State, Jones was largely overlooked due to a lack of coverage and less advanced scouting than today. The Rams discovered him by accident while watching film of a running back.

Donald may have been considered the steal of the 2014 draft, but as a 14th round selection, Jones might be one of the greatest draft steals of all-time. Jones became part of the Fearsome Foursome and essentially invented the sack.

Along with Donald, Puka Nacua certainly deserves an honorable mention as a fifth-round pick. While 31 teams passed on Nacua, the Rams also passed on him six times, including three times in the fifth round. Nacua was the last of four fifth-round picks that the Rams made in 2023.

As the Rams prepare for another important draft, they will hope to find more late-round draft steals like Jones and Nacua. The Rams hold four picks after the sixth round. If the Rams get it right, it could be the difference in winning another Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford.