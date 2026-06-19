Rams CB Jaylen Watson: No. 16 Player Looks to Solidify Secondary on the Outside

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 16 player, Jaylen Watson

The Los Angeles Rams have made several big moves this offseason, mostly in trades by acquiring Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. Given the level of those trades, the Rams signing Jaylen Watson has been largely overshadowed by those moves.

The signing of Watson was one of the more important moves that the Rams made this offseason. Watson will give the Rams some size on the outside, which they lacked, while also providing a legitimate CB2.

Why Jaylen Watson is So Important

When it comes to the cornerback position, the Rams have typically lacked size. While they’ve had success with players such as Darious Williams, Cobie Durant, and others, bigger receivers have had success.This was evident in games against the Carolina Panthers and on the game-tying touchdown that Durant allowed against the Chicago Bears. Williams and Durant were both competitive players, but had their limitations.

Watson provides legitimate size, length, and physicality on the boundary. The Rams consistently lost on the perimeter last season and Watson gives them a reliable, consistent player in that role. He helps raise the floor of the secondary and brings it all together. Watson will allow the Rams to play tighter coverage at the line of scrimmage and help buy that extra half-second for the pass rush.

The Depth Behind Watson

While the Rams got better at the top of the cornerback depth chart, they still lack some depth. Behind Watson, the Rams have Emmanuel Forbes who has been inconsistent when he has played. After Forbes, the Rams would be relying on a series of undrafted free agents such as Josh Wallace, Cam Lampkin, Nyzier Fourqurean, and Al’Zillion Hamilton.

The Rams are banking on being able to stay healthy in the secondary this season. Forbes is experienced, but there would be a serious drop-off if Watson were to miss time. The Rams found out that Forbes can be good in small doses, but too much and he becomes a liability.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

If things go wrong at cornerback with Watson, the Rams are right back where they were last year. Last season, it was the secondary that eventually let the Rams down in the postseason, giving up 346 yards and three touchdowns to Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.

Without Watson, or if he doesn’t perform well, the Rams are in a similar predicament. Watson provides the same size as Ahkello Witherspoon, but he needs to be better than that. Without Watson, the Rams would have to rely on Forbes, which isn’t something they want to do. There has been a lot of focus on improving the secondary this offseason, and Watson is a big part of that.

Why We Ranked Watson Here

Watson is a big part of the Rams having an improved secondary in 2026. The Rams signed Watson to a three-year, $51 million contract, and it is expected for him to be a stable presence at the CB2 spot. Watson will play a major role in marrying the pass rush and secondary together.

Additionally, the drop-off behind Watson is steep. If Watson misses time, the Rams would be relying on Forbes or developmental players to take serious snaps. Watson may not be a star player, but he’s part of the glue that holds everything together. The Rams are banking on an improved secondary being the difference that helps them make the Super Bowl and Watson is a big part of that gamble.

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