Predicting Every Rams Primetime Game and Opponent

When it comes to the NFL schedule release, fans tend to circle the primetime games on their calendars immediately. The Los Angeles Rams played four primetime games in 2025 and could have the same amount in 2026. However, with the Rams being a Super Bowl contender, it’s possible that they get placed in primetime even more than they did last season. Still, the expectation should be around four primetime games for the Rams. Here are the four Rams games that make the most sense for primetime.

1. vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF, AUS)

This one has already been confirmed, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. The only way for the NFL to make a game in Australia work was for it to be Week 1 and early in the week. Even if this wasn’t an international game, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see this in primetime. The Rams and 49ers have been must-see television over the last few years, forming one of the NFL’s more competitive rivalries.

2. @ Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

It makes a lot of sense for the NFL to put at least one of the matchups between the Rams and Seahawks on primetime. These two teams just played each other in the NFC Championship Game and had one of the more controversial calls in a game last season. The Rams and Seahawks played three times last year, with the three games being decided by an average of 2.3 points. That doesn’t mention the coaching rivalry and clash of styles with Sean McVay and Mike Macdonald. This is simply the hottest rivalry in the NFL.

3. vs. Kansas City Chiefs (MNF)

Again, this is too good of an opportunity for the NFL. The biggest offseason trade was the Rams acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs. Additionally, the Rams signed his teammate Jaylen Watson in free agency. Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP season and Patrick Mahomes is third in MVP odds heading into the summer. This game could be put on FOX on a Sunday afternoon, or it could be played on Monday Night Football.

4. @ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

After a Thursday night game to start the season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams play on Thursday Night Football again later in the year. The NFL likes to give teams a bye week and a mini-bye. With the Rams already opening the season on Thursday night, this seems like the perfect Week 14 Thursday Night Football matchup to give the Rams a mini-bye. Both teams should be in playoff contention which makes this an intriguing matchup. The matchup between Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford would also be fun to watch.

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