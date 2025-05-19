Sean McVay's Five Best Rams Teams Of All Time
Sean McVay is entering his ninth season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, and in that time, he has produced championship rosters time and time again. Here are his best five teams over that period.
1. 2018 Los Angeles Rams
The immediate reaction to this is that it's impossible not to put the Super Bowl champions at the top, and while that's fair, the 2018 Rams were victims of injuries and timing as they deserved to hoist the Lombardi.
It was a compilation of the worst things to happen to a contender, and yet they were within one score of the eventual Super Bowl champions until the final 90 seconds of Super Bowl LIII.
Their roster was stacked with talent at every single position, having the best offense in the NFL, a premier defense spearheaded by Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, the best special teams unit in the NFL, and a staff that has produced multiple general managers, head coaches, and coordinators.
If not for Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp suffering devastating injuries, the Rams would have boat-raced New England in the Super Bowl. However, that's the way the cookie crumbles.
The team that got it done, the 2021 Rams achieved immortality in Matthew Stafford's first year with the team. Cooper Kupp won the triple crown and Super Bowl MVP, an award that was destined to be Odell Beckham Jr's before he suffered a torn ACL.
Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey finally secured their first ring along with Eric Weddle, who sacrificed his shoulder during the 2022 NFL playoff run, while Von Miller added another ring to his collection.
Both Kevin O'Connell and Raheem Morris would eventually take head coaching jobs in 2022 and 2024, serving as the Rams' coordinators.
3. 2017 Los Angeles Rams
McVay's first team is always one of what could have been. If not for the disastrous Jeff Fisher era that ruined players like Tavon Austin, Alec Ogletree, and Robert Quinn, perhaps the 2017 Rams could have been McVay's greatest ever, but that would have also required Sammy Watkins to consistently catch passes.
Regardless, the Rams won the NFC West for the first time since 2003, making their first playoff appearance since 2004.
4. 2024 Los Angeles Rams
Injuries led to a poor opening few weeks but the team came together, rallying nine wins in eleven games after a 1-4 start. Jared Verse won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year as the Rams seamlessly replaced Aaron Donald and began phasing out Cooper Kupp.
They secured the Rams' fourth division title under McVay and considering the youth on the team, the 2024 Rams may serve as a launchpad for greater things.
5. 2019 Los Angeles Rams
It's a rare thing for a 9-7 team to miss the playoffs. It's more rare for a non-playoff team to be listed higher than a playoff team, such as the 2020 and 2023 Rams but the 2019 Rams were such an odd and exciting team, they needed to be listed.
The season was just odd. They lost 55-40 to Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers. A questionable roughing the passer call on Clay Matthews led to a one-point loss in Seattle (why was Clay Matthews getting all the questionable roughing the passer calls?).
Marcus Peters was traded, then in his return to Los Angeles, got into a yelling contest with Jalen Ramsey.
Jared Goff was throwing picks for fun, Blake Bortles was there. It was a lot, but the team was talented, fun, and agonizing.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on this team.
Please let us know your thoughts on this team when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE