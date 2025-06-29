One Question Looms Large for the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this upcoming season, primarily because of the addition of Davante Adams. FOX Sports noted that Adams will be one of the most significant question marks for the Rams this upcoming season.
"How much more elite-level football does 37-year-old QB Matthew Stafford have in him? Can new Rams receiver Davante Adams stave off the inevitable steep decline for another year, forming a top tandem with Puka Nacua? The Rams can be at the top of the NFC if they get what they need from Stafford and Adams, considering how great their young defense is becoming," FOX Sports said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Adams noted that his last two stops did not work out the way he or the respective teams would have liked. However, the California native is happy to be back in the state and looks to make the most of it.
"Well, obviously going to the [Las Vegas] Raiders after leaving Green Bay was what I thought was a storybook [ending] at that time. It was an amazing opportunity, but being from California, coming back, being really close to home, having my family in my backyard, and a lot of friends that are in the area... having my support system. I'm a really simple dude," Adams said.
"My family and friends mean a lot to me so being able to have them have easy access to me out here, it's a good feeling for me just knowing I get to have that support, keep it real tight and stay close to family. Like I said, being a part of a great franchise and a great team that made a great push last year. I'm just here to be another piece to hopefully get over the hump."
Following OTAs, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford explained how things are coming along between the two. The Rams' success this season will largely depend on the connection between the two veterans.
"I was texting with him late last week a little bit and just saying, ‘Hey man, you're a great player because of your skillset and I'm going to continue to work and watch... whether that's watching live after I throw and then go back and rewatch and make sure what I was seeing and feeling at that moment was real.' Then we just talk about it too right, after every single set, it feels like we're over there talking about, ‘Hey, this is kind of how I'm thinking that I'm going to come out of this or feel that.’ and it's just constant dialogue," Stafford said.
"Honestly, those are the best relationships I've had with the receivers, and the most success that I've had is guys that want to talk to you on what they felt, what they were doing. I can also say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like from my angle and go from there. But he definitely has that feeling, he has that understanding, and that's a huge positive.”
