Rams Will be One of the NFL's Most Exciting Squads
The Los Angeles Rams had some of the most exciting games of any team in the National Football League last season. This was especially the case down the stretch, when the Rams needed to win nearly every game to keep their hopes of winning the division and clinching a playoff berth alive.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY Sports ranked every team in the league based on how entertaining he believes they will be this upcoming season. He ranked the Rams as the sixth-most entertaining team in the league heading into the season.
"A rejuvenated Davante Adams should be a scary proposition for the rest of the NFC, as Matthew Stafford could help the three-time All-Pro recapture the top form that other quarterbacks couldn't unleash since the receiver left Green Bay," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"But Alaric Jackson's availability could be a potential stumbling block for an otherwise high-powered outfit. The left tackle didn't travel with the team to Maui for minicamp due to blood clots in his lower leg, and he missed the final nine games of the 2022 season due to the condition."
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay explained a few of the things he has noticed about Adams since the veteran wide receiver joined the team. McVay and the Rams are excited about the new possibilities Adams brings to the table for the Rams.
"I think the first thing I've been really impressed with is his willingness to share, his openness, and his refreshing humility in terms of being coached, but then being able to offer his insight. It's fun to be able to listen to...he and Matthew have a dialogue of their accumulated experiences and getting on the same page for how they want to be able to do things," McVay said.
"But he's been great. Similar to what I was just saying about Terrence, but he's been great in the meetings, incredibly detail-oriented. You can see how smart he is. There are a couple things that are new in terms of the vernacular, but a lot of this stuff is same as or maybe just a couple subtle tweaks. But his ability to be able to learn, his ability to be able to listen, and then ultimately lead has been a big factor."
