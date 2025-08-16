Puka Nacua: NFL's Superstar or Rams' Underutilized Playmaker?
Puka Nacua's rapid rise to stardom is forever enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he broke the rookie records for catches and receiving yards. In his second season, Nacua battled through injuries to average nearly 100 receiving yards per game before turning up his performances in the postseason.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Nacua earlier this week
“I think it's just a continuation of what I said earlier," stated LaFleur. "I just think he looks sharper in what he's doing. One of his superpowers has been his hands. He attacks it so much sometimes when he doesn't need to on some of these screens and stuff that we have to pull him back. It’s part of what he does. He sees ball, he goes and gets the ball. There’s just a little fine tuning and those kinds of things. Those are easy fixes. Those are fixes you want to make. For him, it's getting himself ready, taking it one day at a time, getting a rapport with these quarterbacks and being in the best physical and mental shape that he can be in along with these other guys going into Week one.”
Nacua has been humble and productive when given opportunities, but there's a noticeable trend in practice. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the Rams QB1, goes to his WR1 if that's his first read. If the throw isn't there, he'll often go to the checkdown. That could be the slot receiver, running back, or tight end, but rarely does he go to the WR2.
Obviously if Matthew Stafford was in, things may be different but in OTAs, Stafford was targeting Adams over and over, even when Nacua was on the field.
So how to the Rams get Nacua inolved? Nacua is too good to play the "DeVonta Smith" role. The quiet, humble WR2. That's nothing against Smith, one of the best receivers in the NFL, but there's a clear 1A, 1B dynamic between Smith and A.J. Brown. It fits the Eagles' offense.
Davante Adams is excellent but the Rams need Nacua to get the ball in order to win. Their rushing attack isn't prolific enough to not have Nacua getting his. So how do the Rams manufacture those targets?
Take Adams off the field, use Adams as a decoy, more involvement of Nacua in the run game? I don't know, but the answer will determine if a third Lombardi comes to the franchise after this season.
