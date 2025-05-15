Will Rams' Matthew Stafford Have a Fast Start in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams are all in next season to make another Super Bowl run under head coach Sean McVay and with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way.
The Rams have made all the moves they needed this offseason to put the league on notice that they are coming for all the teams in their way in 2025. The Rams had a good run last season but were stopped one game short of the NFC Championship game.
The team went after one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League this offseason. The Rams signed Davante Adams in free agency. And now with adding Adams alongside Puka Nacua, that gives the Rams one of the best offenses in the league.
The Rams also brought back Stafford's center this offseason and beefed up the offensive line, to give Stafford the best protection for next season.
All the moves the Rams have made have not only put pressure on their whole team but on Stafford as well. But that is a good thing to have for the Rams. That is when they play their best football. And many can say that the pressure might be on them, but being the veterans that they are, Stafford and McVay do not even feel it.
They have been there before and under pressure many times together since Stafford has come to Los Angeles, but one thing that Stafford will need to do next season is start fast on offense.
One struggle for the Rams' offense last season was getting off to a fast start. Not only in terms of winning games early in the season but also at the beginning of games. The Rams want to come out of the game in the first month of next season and win games.
They also want to come out in the first quarter and get the offense in the endzone and score points. They want to shift the pressure on the other teams in the standings and the game.
But that falls on their leader, Stafford. Stafford has to play better both in the first month of the season and the first half of games. If they can do that, they do not have to have so much pressure on them at the end of the season. And they want to be playing for a number one seed at the end of the season. To do so, they have to start fast.
