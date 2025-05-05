Quarterbacks to Know For Rams in 2026 Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are all in next season to make another Super Bowl run under head coach Sean McVay and with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way.
The Rams have made all the moves they needed this offseason to put the league on notice that they are coming for all the teams in their way in 2025. The Rams had a good run last season but were stopped one game short of the NFC Championship game.
For 2025 the Rams are set at the quarterback position with Stafford holding it down for at least one more season. But after the 2025 season, who knows if Stafford will still be here in Los Angeles? Stafford can be on the move or even retire after 2025.
The Rams did not take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft but looking way ahead at the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams can certainly be looking for their future quarterback.
The 2026 quarterback draft class is deep with a lot of talented players. And now that the Rams will have two first round picks, they can look for a quarterback.
The first quarterback to know is the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, Arch Manning. Manning plays his college football at the University of Texas.
Manning is a talented quarterback; if he were in the 2025 draft would have been the number one pick. Manning has everything an NFL team is looking for in a quarterback. Manning has a strong arm, is good in the pocket, and has to ability to extend plays with his legs. He also comes from a strong NFL family. His uncles are Peyton and Eli Manning.
Another quarterback the Rams can take, now plays his college football at UCLA, Nico Iamaleava.
"Iamaleava has been the story of the offseason. And not for his on-field play, but for his highly publicized NIL dispute with Tennessee that led to a transfer to UCLA in April," said Max Chadwick of PFF.
"Still, he has incredible tools and can launch up draft boards if he keeps up the level of play that he showed in the second half of last season. Iamaleava posted 75.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of the Volunteers' final seven contests while leading the team to the College Football Playoff. The former five-star recruit’s 81.7 PFF passing grade on the season was a top-20 mark in college football."
The 2026 quarterback draft class is deep. Other quarterbacks that will headline it are Garrett Nussmeier of LSU, Drew Allar of Penn State, Sam Leavitt of Arizona State, Carson Beck of Miami, Lanorris Sellers of South Carolina, Cade Klubnik of Clemson., Taylen Green of Arkansas and Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.
