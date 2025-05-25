Quentin Lake Makes Bold Claim About Rams' Offense
If Quentin Lake is right, the Rams will be Super Bowl Champions in less than eight months. Lake went on Friday's episode of The Insiders, where he decided to speak about the current state of the Rams offense.
"We got our future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford. I call him mister long handoff," Lake said. "I expect big things. You've got Puka (Nacua) on one end, you've got Davante (Adams) on the other. Tutu Atwell does a fantastic job, too. We have all the weapons that we need, and then Kyren (Williams) in the backfield. It's gonna be kind of reminiscent of The Greatest Show on Turf. I hope we kind of bring that name back this year."
The Greatest Show on Turf was the name given to the St. Louis Rams during the 1999 NFL season as head coach Dick Vermeil and offensive coordinator Mike Martz assembled the most prolific offense to walk the face of the earth up to that point.
With future MVP Kurt Warner (who came in for an injured Trent Green), future MVP Marshall Faulk, Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce and Orlando Pace, plus Torry Holt who should be in the Hall of Fame, they went on to capture Super Bowl XXXIV, beginning a three year run of historic dominance.
Lake isn't wrong. The Rams are build like The Greatest Show on Turf. Warner, Stafford. Faulk, Kyren Williams and Jarquez Hunter. Bruce, Nacua. Holt, Adams. Az-Zahir Hakim, Atwell. Ricky Proehl, Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington.
They got the skills and speed that St. Louis had 25 years ago. They also have the offensive line and have even better weapons at tight end.
While the Faulk comp isn't exact, there really is only one player who could compare to the San Diego State legend currently in the NFL and that's Saquon Barkley.
Lake spoke about the loss to the Eagles as well.
"I always told myself, we were 14 yards away from winning that game," Lake said. "Obviously, the ball didn't shake our way. There were a couple plays that we might have wished we wanted back, but at the same time I don't think anybody really truly believed in us to even make it that far, mind you, to even give the world champions a run for their money. That gives us a lot of confidence going into this year."
"We've got a lot of guys. We have a young defensive front. We've got guys on the back end that can make plays. And obviously, in this offseason, we got a ton of new additions."
With new versions of The Greatest Show on Turf and the Fearsome Foursome, the 2025 Rams are mimicking the legacy of the franchises' legendary past.
