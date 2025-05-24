Rams Braden Fiske: Future Walter Payton Man of the Year?
When the Rams' Braden Fiske, the NFL's 2024 rookie sack leader, isn't tearing down the wall that is the opposing offensive line, he's busy building up his local community as made evident in his recent efforts.
Fiske is doing something for the kids, hosting his first-ever family fun day.
"Michigan City! I’m throwing the first ever Braden Fiske Family Fun Day on June 28th, at Ames Field from 1–4:30 PM," wrote Fiske. "No cost to enter! Free school supplies for Michigan City students with a valid school ID. Thanks to Michigan City Special Events and Grady Sports for the support!"
Fiske's event, being held in his hometown, marks a significant step in his journey. After graduating high school, Fiske has been a man on the move as from 2019 to 2024, Fiske played for Western Michigan, Florida State, and the Rams. Not with roots set in Los Angeles and an NFL paycheck, he's able to slow do and do the things that matter the most to him.
Fiske himself continues to recover after a knee injury led to his early exit from the Rams' playoff game versus the Eagles.
In less than 12 months time, Fiske went from being an unknown prospect whom the Rams spent a lot of trade capital on to becoming a beloved member of the locker room and a fan favorite through his grit and efforts.
Les Snead spoke about his thoughts after Fiske was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I would say this, it's always been a thought to pair one of those players... Come back and try to get Fiske. We were always going to attempt to manage the draft that way. If he did fall out of the first."
"Didn't know it would be Verse because there was a chance Verse went before us and if you go up to get Jared, you'd have to give up a little bit and you might not be able to come up. It was a little bit got lucky when Jared fell. Then we spent really last night, all day today trying to get up and it finally happened. So that was kind of...probably started in our first... probably the week of the combine."
"When we had our first meetings together with the coaches and what you do know is those two players play urgently and violently and you just knew that pairing them with(NT) Kobie (Turner) (OLB) Byron (Young), the rest of our defenders would be fun.”
It has been a lot of fun to watch.
