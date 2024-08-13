Rams Become Second in Most Valuable NFL Franchises
There are many ways to evaluate a football team's worth. You could look at the quality of players. You could look at their playoff success. You could even look at how much they are loved by their fans.
Or you could value a team by how much cold, hard cash they make. In that regard, the Los Angeles Rams are doing better than ever.
According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, the Rams are now the second-most valuable team in the National Football League. Los Angeles is valued at $7.79 billion, a 12 percent increase from 2023. This put them over the New York Giants, who are valued at $7.65 billion.
A large part of the Rams' financial boon is their move to Los Angeles, a more commercial city than St. Louis, and their recent playoff success. Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Rams made it to the playoffs five times and made two Super Bowl appearances, winning one.
The Rams have also had plenty of superstars in recent years, including Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua, to name a few.
While $7.79 billion is a ridiculous amount of money, it is still a distant second to the first-place Dallas Cowboys, who also experienced a 12 percent increase to reach a total value of $10.32 billion, the first sports franchise to break $10 billion. The least financially valuable team in the NFL is the Bengals, who are only worth $4.71 billion.
Other teams to make the Top 10 are the New England Patriots (7.31 billion), the San Francisco 49ers ($6.86 billion), the New York Jets ($6.8 billion), the Miami Dolphins ($6.76 billion), the Philadelphia Eagles ($6.75 billion), the Las Vegas Raiders ($6.7 billion) and the Washington Commanders ($6.3 billion).
Of these teams, the Dolphins experienced the most growth, increasing their value by 29 percent and moving five spots up the list. Meanwhile, the Commanders experienced the most significant drop, falling three spots on the ranking.
It's also worth mentioning that the enter NFC East Division made it into the top 10.
The average worth of a team in the NFL is $5.93 billion, a 15.4 increase from last year. The total team revenue is $20.5 billion and the total team earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is $4.65 billion.
Overall, the Rams are the fourth-most valuable North American sports franchise, finishing behind the New York Yankees ($7.93 billion), the Golden State Warriors ($8.28 billion), and the aforementioned Cowboys.
