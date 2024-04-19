Rams Grab Potential Sleeper Cornerback Late in New 2024 Mock Draft
In a fresh seven-round mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the Los Angeles Rams are projected to add an intriguing potential sleeper pick midway through the seventh round.
Edwards mocks Maryland Terrapins cornerback Tarheeb Still to Los Angeles with the No. 209 selection. Still is seen as a flexible corner who's a bit undersized, while questions abound about how his athletcism translates to the next level. All the same, Still could be an interesting reserve at the very least, with some upside for a higher ceiling.
Last season, the 6'1", 196-pound senior out of Sicklerville, New Jersey recorded 45 total tackles (31 solo, 14 assisted), five interceptions, and two pass deflections.
Over the course of his career in the Big Ten, he's logged 166 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six interceptions, 21 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries. As a punt returner, he's logged 43 career returns for a total of 294 yards (averaging 6.8 yards per), plus one kick return.
Veterans Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White are projected as being the Rams' two starting options at the position heading into the 2024 NFL season. Time will tell if Still becomes LA's pick here, and how he'll fit into LA's defense if he does.