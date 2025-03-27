Remaining Needs For Rams Before NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have made a lot of moves this offseason and all of them have benefitted them for the upcoming season. The Rams addressed areas they needed to see improvement in for next season, and now they are in a position to be better than they were in 2024.
Now, the Rams are looking for more ways to get better on either side of the ball. Defense, offense, or special teams, the Rams are always looking at the little things that make a huge difference in an NFL season.
The Rams brought back their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, they made sure he has the best protection he can have by re-signing his left tackle, and they brought in one of the best receivers in the National Football League in Davante Adams to go along with the offensive power they already have. Adams and Puka Nacua are going to be a problem for every defense next season.
The team still has needs that it has to address, and they can do that by looking at the remaining free agents that have not signed yet or in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Rams set the table for themselves in free agency to not enter the draft with any glaring needs," said Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "It started with keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford for at least one more year, then extending left tackle Alaric Jackson and receiver Tutu Atwell, signing nose tackle Poona Ford, receiver Davante Adams and center Coleman Shelton."
"Depth concerns were addressed at cornerback and inside linebacker with the signings of Ahkello Witherspoon and Nate Landman. They still need to add at the latter positions, and should be in the draft market for another young receiver, a right tackle to eventually take over for veteran Rob Havenstein, a quarterback to develop and a dynamic tight end."
The Rams have had plenty of success over the years in finding talent that best fits their team and scheme in the NFL Draft. They will look to do the same next month, and if they can do the same as they did in the 2024 NFL Draft, this team will be a top contender for the Super Bowl. The Rams will start their draft process with the 26th overall pick.
