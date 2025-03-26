Top Free Agents Still Remain for Rams
There is no doubt the Los Angeles Rams, once they started the offseason, had many questions surrounding their team. But to the surprise of many, they have answered all of those questions so far this offseason with the free agency signings they have made.
The Rams did not even know if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was going to be under center next season. But they did not panic; they let the noise from the outside remain just noise, and at the end of the day, they worked out a deal to bring him back.
Then the Rams went to work and started improving their roster even before free agency started. The Rams shocked many when they signed veteran and top wide receiver Davante Adams. The Rams also made sure they got Stafford the right protection next season.
The Rams can still add to their team and fill in the spots they need to with top free agents still being available. One player the Rams can add is veteran safety Justin Simmons. Simmons still has a lot to give in his football career. Simmons would fit right in the Rams defense because of the way he plays the game. His physicality is something that defensive coordinator Chris Shula likes in his players.
One of the Rams' biggest needs last season and this offseason is a safety that they can see the whole field and read the offense before the ball is snapped. Simmons is ranked as the 51th overall free agent by NBC Sports in 2025. Simmons is a game-changer and will be a problem because of how good the Rams' front four is.
Another player the Rams can look at adding is cornerback Asante Samuel. Samuel has been good for the other Los Angeles team in his career. Samuel can find his new team in the same building he has been playing in since his career started. The Rams defense needs another cornerback and Samuel's size is a good fit on this defense.
We do not know what the price is for those two players but they can give the Rams a discount since the Rams are one of the few teams that give them the best chance at competing for a starting spot and a Super Bowl.
